Mom loses 118 pounds after seeing photo of herself in Christmas pajamas

A woman was inspired to lose 118 pounds this year after she took a picture wearing holiday-themed pajamas last Christmas.

Natalie Carter, 40, from Birmingham, U.K., wore matching pajamas with her then-10-year-old son Liam for a picture last year, but when she saw the photo, she was "absolutely mortified" because of how she looked, she told SWNS.

"Last Christmas was the nail in the coffin for me," she said. "I tried desperately to enjoy my time with my family, but I was dying inside."

"Christmas is a time to make memories, but I didn’t want to remember feeling so low," she added. "I just knew I couldn’t have another Christmas feeling like that. I was entering the year I’d turn 40, and I’d had enough."

By January, Carter decided it was time to make a change.

According to SWNS, Carter stopped grazing on junk food and started following a meal plan with The 1:1 Diet by Cambridge Weight Plan.

"It was really hard," Carter said. "But I wrote down all the reasons why I was unhappy with my weight, and whenever I had a craving for my favorite foods like pizza or chocolate, I would read the list back to myself."

"I had to completely start again and rebuild my relationship with food," she added.

Carter also started going for walks every day and now walks 10,000 steps a day.

Carter lost about 28 pounds in her first month, according to SWNS.

"I felt on top of the world," Carter said. "For the first time in a long time, I was in control of food and food was not in control of me. I was losing physical weight, but I was also losing mental fog."

Eleven months after she started, Carter lost about 118 pounds, going from 282 pounds to 164 pounds.

"I feel so much better physically and mentally," Carter said, adding: "It’s literally changed my life."

Carter even left her full-time job to become a weight loss consultant for The 1:1 Diet.

"It’s become my passion," she said. "I want to help others get themselves out of the dark place that I was in and give them the confidence to feel amazing."

After she lost 118 pounds, Carter said she was excited to celebrate the holidays this year.

"Looking back at last year, I can’t believe how much has changed," Carter said.

She added: "I definitely won’t be shying away from the camera this year, and I can’t wait to have happy memories to look back on."