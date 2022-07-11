What can I use Nutella with? Some recipes for the chocolaty treat

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

There are lots of different ways to use Nutella from simply using it as a spread or dip to using it as an ingredient in dessert. You can dip pretzels, strawberries or cookies into the hazelnut cocoa spread, or you can use it as an ingredient in cake, cookies or even in shakes.

You can also incorporate Nutella into baking by adding it to brownie batter in order to give them more of a chewy texture. You can put it into shakes, especially banana shakes to give it more of a chocolate flavor. Nutella can also be used as a sauce on ice cream, similar to how you would use hot fudge or caramel.

There are also many recipes online for cake that is made with Nutella. It can be incorporated into cake a few different ways, like being swirled into the cake batter or mixed directly into it. You can also use it to make the frosting of the cake. Nutella can be baked into cookies as well. There are lots of recipes on cookies that have Nutella as their main ingredient. There are even restaurants who put Nutella on pizza, and it is a popular ingredient in crêpes.

If you are looking for a super simple way to enjoy Nutella with no baking required, it can be spread on a piece of bread or toast, or used as a dip for pretzels, strawberries, bananas, cookies, apples or salty crackers, just to name a few.

Can Nutella be healthy?

According to Healthline, Nutella is not very healthy, mostly because of how much sugar a small portion of it contains. According to the website, a two-tablespoon serving of Nutella has 21 grams of sugar, meaning that it has more sugar in it than a serving of Betty Crocker Milk Chocolate Rich & Creamy frosting of the same size. The frosting has 17 grams of sugar versus Nutella's 21 grams.

The American Heart Association recommends that woman and children consume a maximum of six teaspoons of added sugar each day. For men, that number is nine teaspoons. The amount of sugar in Nutella takes up almost all the recommended added sugar an individual should consume in a single day.

Nutella is also high in fat and in calories. The second most used ingredient in Nutella is palm oil, which is what makes it so high in fat.

Nutella does, for the most part, contain natural and very few ingredients.

How do I use leftover Nutella?

The website CookingLight shares some ways of how you can use that tiny bit of Nutella that is left on the sides and bottom of the jar. One way is to make Nutella hot chocolate by pouring hot water into the jar and giving it a shake. You can also make an ice cream sundae by putting ice cream into your jar, adding toppings of your choosing, leaving you with an extra chocolaty sundae. You can also make Nutella chocolate milk by pouring milk into your almost empty Nutella jar and mixing it together.

Is Nutella real chocolate?

Nutella is based on the original gianduja, which was created shortly after World War II when cocoa was limited. Nutella is made up of mostly hazelnut, with a bit of cocoa. Nutella's original creator was Pietro Ferrero.

In 1951 the recipe changed slightly to make it more creamy and easier to spread, since it was originally created as a loaf. At this time, it was known as SuperCrema. A few years later, in 1964, the Nutella we are familiar with today was created. Other than a slight change to the jar in 1965, Nutella has pretty much remained the same over the years. Now Nutella has become so famous that there is a World Nutella Day on February 5th and there is even a Nutella restaurant that opened in Chicago in 2017.

There are about 50 hazelnuts in every single jar of Nutella. In fact, a quarter of the world's hazelnuts are used every year to make the chocolatey treat.