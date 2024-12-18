Meaningful Hanukkah gifts for all 8 days

Hanukkah is a happy, exciting time of year, made even better by the promise of thoughtful gifts. Celebrated over eight nights, Hanukkah offers a unique opportunity to express how much you love and appreciate your family.

Whether it's the cozy embrace of a new pair of pajamas, the shared laughter over a board game, or the simple pleasure of slipping into a pair of festive socks, each gift can add a special touch to the holiday season.

Matching pajamas for the whole family is a great first gift for Hanukkah. You can make it a family tradition that adults and kids can both appreciate. For added festivity, go with Hanukkah-themed pajamas like these women’s flannel pajamas from Old Navy and kids' pajamas from Old Navy.

Hanna Andersson also has beautiful Menorah pajamas for women, Menorah long johns for men and a toddler onesie. You can even get a festive onesie for your pet!

The kids in the family will love a dreidel-shaped Poppit toy you can get on Amazon. It’s festive and acts as a fidget toy, helping to concentrate your child’s energy. You can also get a Menorah and dreidel two-pack for added fun.

A board game is a fun gift for the whole family. It creates bonding time, creating the true meaning of the holiday. You can go classic and get this dreidel game or choose one from our article 10 family board games that also make great gifts.

Socks are the gift that keeps on giving, plus you can customize them to each person in your family. For the person who loves tradition, a pair of fuzzy Hanukkah socks will mean a lot. The simple sock lover will appreciate a four-pack of Cozy Earth socks, and anyone who wants comfortable knit socks will want these slouchy socks from Ugg.

Sweets are a necessity for most holidays, and Hanukkah is no exception! A festive, holiday-themed selection of cookies, candy and other treats is sure to be a hit. Harry and David have a wide variety of candy and food basket options that come with everything you need to celebrate.

You can get a Hanukkah cookie box filled with delicious shortbread cookies in the shape of the Star of David, or you can go all out with a wine gift set. It has cookies, candy and, best of all, wine.

Help your entire family stay cozy and warm all holiday season and beyond when you gift each family member a personal throw blanket. L.L. Bean has sherpa-lined plaid blankets that are extremely soft. Big Blanket also has a giant family-sized blanket that easily covers a large couch and is made with a soft, fuzzy material for added warmth.

The gift of reading is one that’ll be cherished by many of your family members. The Kindle Paperwhite makes it easy to carry an entire library with you. It’s designed for book lovers who don’t want the distraction of apps and ads.

If you want to gift a physical book, take some inspiration for this list of Amazon’s top books in 2024. You can prepare your family for summer reading with these fast-paced beach reads, or pick one of these incredible books written by female authors.

As a final gift for Hanukkah, an Amazon gift card can go a long way. It gives the giftee a chance to buy something they really want. You can select any amount to gift, and you can get Hanukkah-themed boxes and cards.