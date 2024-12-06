11 gift baskets perfect for Christmas

Gift baskets are excellent Christmas gifts with a wide price range. You can DIY and curate baskets with items according to theme or buy baskets with everything in them. These gift baskets stand out from the rest because of their carefully selected items, sure to impress. We've picked baskets perfect for mom, dad, spouse or white elephant parties.

Here are 11 gift baskets you should consider this Christmas:

The Bokksu box brings real Japanese snacks, candies and teas to your home. A booklet explains where each item comes from, its significance and potential allergens. Each gift basket you buy supports family-run businesses in Japan.

Murray's Cheese La Dolce Vita collection has everything you'll need for a dreamy aperitivo spread. The basket includes four carefully selected cheeses, including luscious burrata, fruity Parmigiano Reggiano and a truffle-studded wedge, besides rich prosciutto, briny olives and other tasty treats.

This beautifully packaged collectible features Voluspa's signature Japonica Collection fragrances in 12 embossed glass votives. Candle lovers will delight in the rich jewel tones of the glass votives that glimmer as the flame illuminates their delicate embossing.

The Midnight Snack Veuve Champagne Basket from Gourmet Gift Baskets compliments champagne and chocolate. This basket includes the treats: chocolate caramel grahams, prosecco cordials, midnight snack mix and gourmet popcorn.

14 INTERACTIVE TOYS PERFECT FOR YOUNG KIDS

Original price: $150

Is there someone on your list with a sweet tooth? Gift them this Ultimate Sharing Sweet Treat Tower from Dylan's Candy Bar. This shareable and beautifully wrapped tower has six boxes of gummy, sour and chocolate candies.

Original price: $25

This handy gift set has everything you need to pamper yourself on the go. It features Shea Butter Hand Repair Cream, The Original Beeswax Lip Balm, Coconut Foot Cream, Res-Q Ointment and more.

Original price: $29.99

This Holiday Hot Chocolate Tin Collection is the perfect gift for a teacher. The hot chocolate assortment features four decorative canisters filled with Harry & David's best-selling flavors: Belgian white chocolate, peppermint, milk chocolate and caramel.

Anyone who appreciates pancakes and maple syrup will know the value of this beautiful signature pancake set from Stonewall Kitchen. This set includes three different varieties of pancake, waffle mixes and sweet syrup toppings. It also features a tea towel decorated with a stack of blueberry pancakes and Stonewall's Better Batter Whisk for easy mixing and cleaning up.

GET YOUR HOME HOLIDAY-READY WITH THE HELP OF THESE 11 CLEANING ESSENTIALS

This chocolate biscotti basket on Amazon makes a perfect host gift. Indulge in twenty-four gourmet biscotti bedecked with six decadent flavors. The biscotti are handcrafted from premium, natural ingredients. They come in a classy, clear gift box with our logo and a red, brown, or gold bow. This deluxe box contains four biscotti of each flavor: chocolate craisin, chocolate chip, caramel chip, nut crunch, almond crunch and cookie crunch.

This Christmas, treat a special person to this handcrafted Graeter's Signature Chip Gift Selection. This set has an assortment of flavors packed with chocolate chunks. It gives you six pints of ice cream that will last through the holiday season.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Bookworms will love this set of Novel Tea Literary Blends from Uncommon Goods. This set combines reading and tea drinking in one tasteful tin.