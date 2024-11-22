12 of Amazon's top books of 2024 you can get on sale for Black Friday

Amazon just released its top books of 2024 list, with books hand-picked by Amazon’s editors. These 12 books were some of Amazon’s most popular reads of the year, with some being featured in the Good Morning America book club.

All these books are currently on sale through Monday during Amazon’s Black Friday sales. Each makes a great gift for the readers in your life. You can get hardcover, paperback or Kindle editions of each.

Speaking of Kindles, users can get three months of Kindle Unlimited for $0.99 now through December 2.

Original price: $17.99

The second book in the "Skyland" series, "This Could Be Us" follows Soledad Barnes, a domestic goddess who is famous for her extravagant parties and her carefully planned life. When the man she loves suddenly leaves her and her life slowly starts to fall apart, Soledad has to pull herself together for her daughter.

Most of these books can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member . You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your holiday shopping today.

20 BOOKS BY BLACK AUTHORS YOU SHOULD READ

Original price: $21.99

After their father mysteriously disappears, the Fall family starts to fall apart. "When the World Tips Over" is a funny, tragic story that follows Dizzy Fall, who can see spirits, Miles Fall, an athlete, brainiac and dog-whisper, and Wynton Fall who can raise the temperature of a room at will.

Their mysterious abilities all come to a head when a rainbow-haired girl shows up in town, playing a vital role in all their lives. This is a story about family rivalries, love and road trips.

Original price: $28

"Martyr!" is a New York Times bestseller, and it was shortlisted for the National Book Award. It looks at immigration in the U.S., following an orphaned son of Iranian immigrants. With help from artists, poets and kings past, the protagonist embarks on a journey to learn about his family secret. The book is hilarious and stark, bringing light to what it really means to be a martyr.

Original price: $28

"James" won the National Book Award in 2024 and quickly became a popular viral book on TikTok. It looks at the classic, "Huckleberry Finn" but from Jim’s perspective. The book gives Jim agency, retelling the classic story in a new, more honest way. It’s well worth the read, and a classic in its own right.

Original price: $30

Kristin Hannah has quickly become a favorite author, largely thanks to her books "The Nightingale" and "The Four Winds". Her newest novel, "The Women" is just as stunning a book as the rest of Hannah’s works. It’s a story about women who go to war and who serve their country, only to be forgotten by history.

20 BOOKS BY FEMALE AUTHORS YOU SHOULD READ FOR WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH

Original price: $29.99

"The House of Hidden Meanings" is a memoir by drag superstar and reality TV star, RuPaul. The self-portrait details RuPaul’s journey to global fame and how he’s changed the way the world sees drag.

Original price: $30

Burnout is as common in the U.S. work culture as the common cold. "Slow Productivity" is a blueprint for how to avoid burnout. It can help you escape the need to overwork and teaches you how to feel successful with slower success.

Original price: $17

Although Sally Rooney’s "Intermezzo" has taken the internet by storm, "Conversations with Friends" is just as strong. It’s a fast-paced, fun read that looks at the pleasures and dangers of youth, and dives into the complexities of female friendship.

Original price: $19.99

A fun, fascinating tale, "Before the Coffee Gets Cold" begins in a small alley in Tokyo where there’s a café that holds a secret: a chance to travel back in time. The story introduces four different visitors to the café, each one looking for the chance to change their histories.

Original price: $32

"The Song of Achilles" is a retelling of Homer’s classic work, "The Illiad." You’ll encounter kings, gods, immortal fame and the spirit of the human heart in this page-turning book by Madeline Miller. It’s an action-packed book that’s an adventure story and a love story all blended together.

10 FAST-PACED BOOKS TO READ ON THE BEACH

Original price: $28

For a heartwarming story of courage and triumph, "The Boys of Riverside" follows an all-deaf high school football team and their climb from underdog to undefeated. Readers learn of their inspirational bond, what is means to be deaf in America and how the team’s head coach spearheaded the entire team.

Original price: $28

"I Cheerfully Refuse" is an adventure story at its best. It’s set in the not-too-distant future and revolves around Rainy, who narrates the story as he sets sail on Lake Superior to find his wife. He encounters everything from intense storms to an entirely illiterate culture and a billionaire ruling class.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Original price: $29.99

A fantasy novel set in the Spanish Golden Age, "The Familiar" follows Luzia Cotado, a scullery maid working for a family in Madrid whose fortune is dwindling. Luzia has magical abilities that the family soon discovers and attempts to profit on, promising a rise in her social standing.