Winter pajamas and slippers that’ll keep you cozy on chilly nights

Chilly nights are becoming more frequent as we move into fall and winter. To combat the cold, there's nothing quite like slipping into a comfortable pair of pajamas and fuzzy slippers.

This list has pajama styles designed to provide warmth and comfort during winter. From soft flannels to fleece and sherpa lining, there’s an option for everyone in the family.

Women

Men

Kids

Original price: $44.99

Breaking out the flannel pajamas means fall is here! Flannels are cozy, warm pajamas you won’t want to change out of in the morning. Old Navy has flannel pajamas in different plaids and holiday prints. You can also get classic plaid flannel pajama sets from L.L. Bean.

12 DEALS FROM THE FOX NEWS SHOP PERFECT FOR THE FALL SEASON

When you choose bamboo pajamas, you'll get some of the softest pajamas you can find. These pajamas from Cozy Earth are luxurious and adorable, made mostly from bamboo and spandex. You can also find similar, but more affordable bamboo pajamas on Amazon.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Nightgowns have a reputation for not being the most attractive, but there are plenty of options now that are comfortable and cute. You can find cotton nightgowns on Amazon that come in over a dozen fun patterns. For an extra soft experience, get a 100% cotton nightgown from Lake Pajamas.

Made from sheep’s wool, Ugg slippers are long-lasting, extremely soft slippers. Ugg makes dozens of different slipper styles, but one of the most comfortable are these lined, slip-on knit slippers. If you want to go less fuzzy, these Tasman Uggs have a classic look and a strong sole that won’t wear down even if you wear these slippers outside on nice days.

10 BOOTS TO KEEP YOUR FEET DRY DURING FALL RAINY SEASON

Original price: $19.99

Everyone needs a simple pair of slippers you can easily slip on at the end of a long day. DearFoams has slip-on, lined slippers that have memory foam padded insoles that will cushion your feet all day. You can also get a pair of knit slip-on slippers from Amazon in a large variety of color options.

Original price: $29.99

When you want to stay comfortable and just need a basic pair of pajamas, these Old Navy fleece pajamas come in different plaids. They have a relaxed fit and are sure to be your new go-to pjs. Nautica also has red and blue plaid fleece pajama pants that are sure to keep you warm.

Lounge pants can be used for their intended purpose, lounging, or many look stylish enough to wear out and about. You can get three-packs of basic colored lounge pants from Walmart and Amazon.

Original price: $44.99

After a long day on your feet, changing into flannel pajamas is the ultimate way to relax. At Old Navy, you can get a plaid flannel pajama set that you can match with the rest of the family. L.L. Bean also has woodsy, flannel sets you can get in all of L.L. Bean’s classic plaids.

Moccasins are easy to slip on and match any pajamas you have. Amazon has camo moccasin slippers you can also get in a variety of other colors. They’re lined with fleece and made from wool, so they’ll keep your feet nice and toasty. Walmart also has memory foam moccasin slippers that will cushion your feet thanks to the faux fur lining.

Original price: $52

Long johns are comfortable enough for your kids to play and run around the house in. Plus, you can customize the patterns and colors to their favorite things. For example, these Nightmare Before Christmas pajamas from Hanna Andersson are great for kids who watch the movie over and over again during the holidays. For more basic designs, these blue and white striped pajamas from Carters are soft and made without any sort of chemicals.

Your babies and toddlers will love these footed pajamas from Amazon. They feature jungle animals and dinosaurs, and they have grippers on the feet for active kids. Old Navy also has adorable dinosaur onesies with booties. You can select from a variety of other patterns at Old Navy as well.

Original price: $16

When your kids are just hanging out around the house, some joggers can help them stay comfy. Both Amazon and Old Navy have jogger sweatpants in multiple colors.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Kids slippers should be fun and comfortable. Animal clog slippers from DearFoams fit both of these qualifications. You can choose from fuzzy unicorns, dinosaurs, sharks and more. You can also find corduroy slippers from Old Navy that are comfortable and easy to slip on and off.