Man speaks out after wife is pulled into quicksand, plus 5 sushi facts to roll with on International Sushi Day

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
woman falls in quick sand

Jame Acord (pictured right) told the AP that she became stuck in quicksand at Popham Beach State Park in Maine while walking on the beach with her husband, who was able to pull her out safely. She was left with some small scratches, her husband told Fox News Digital. (AP Photo/Pat Wellenbach, File/Patrick Acord via AP)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

NO WALK ON THE BEACH – A man told Fox News Digital that he had to pull his wife from the ground after she found herself up to her hips in quicksand on a beach in Maine. Continue reading...

'MONSTER' FIND – A Florida man and his fossil-loving family uncovered a major archeological treasure while excavating during their vacation in South Carolina this month. Continue reading...

ON A ROLL – In honor of International Sushi Day, here are 5 things to know about the popular Japanese dish. Continue reading...

An assortment of sushi is shown on display.

An assortment of sushi is shown on display at a Japanese restaurant. (Natasha Breen/REDA&CO/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

AMERICAN PRIDE BUYS – From hats to tank tops and mugs, take a look at "Proud American" merch as you prepare to celebrate the Fourth of July. Continue reading...

MEGA-MANSION – A home built by a former Disney exec hit the real estate market with a unique, two-story basement containing an ice cream shop, a theater, a diner with booths, a commercial kitchen and more. Continue reading...

WHAT'S YOUR SCORE? – This week, the American Culture Quiz tests your knowledge of Hollywood heavy hitters, fashion flicks and American independence. Can you get all 8 questions right? Continue reading...

American culture quiz collage

American culture quiz! How well do you know the answers to this week's topics? (Getty Images/iStock)

A DELICACY – Chislic is a South Dakota bar-food tradition brought by Russian-German immigrants in the 1870s. The local delicacy is generating headlines today with a modern multicultural makeover. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

This article was written by Fox News staff.