Man speaks out after wife is pulled into quicksand, plus 5 sushi facts to roll with on International Sushi Day

NO WALK ON THE BEACH – A man told Fox News Digital that he had to pull his wife from the ground after she found herself up to her hips in quicksand on a beach in Maine. Continue reading...

'MONSTER' FIND – A Florida man and his fossil-loving family uncovered a major archeological treasure while excavating during their vacation in South Carolina this month. Continue reading...

ON A ROLL – In honor of International Sushi Day, here are 5 things to know about the popular Japanese dish. Continue reading...

AMERICAN PRIDE BUYS – From hats to tank tops and mugs, take a look at "Proud American" merch as you prepare to celebrate the Fourth of July. Continue reading...

MEGA-MANSION – A home built by a former Disney exec hit the real estate market with a unique, two-story basement containing an ice cream shop, a theater, a diner with booths, a commercial kitchen and more. Continue reading...

WHAT'S YOUR SCORE? – This week, the American Culture Quiz tests your knowledge of Hollywood heavy hitters, fashion flicks and American independence. Can you get all 8 questions right? Continue reading...

A DELICACY – Chislic is a South Dakota bar-food tradition brought by Russian-German immigrants in the 1870s. The local delicacy is generating headlines today with a modern multicultural makeover. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

