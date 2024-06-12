Expand / Collapse search
Show your American pride this Fourth of July with Fox News Proud American merch

Celebrate America while showing off your love of Fox News

Christopher Murray By Christopher Murray Fox News
Find all your Independence Day gear in the Fox News Shop.

The Fourth of July means dazzling fireworks, the smell of BBQ and huge family celebrations. To prepare for the day, Fox News has a Proud American collection complete with t-shirts, hats, beach towels and much more. Each item shows off your patriotism and your love for everything Fox News.

Can’t find what you’re looking for on our list? You can check out the entire Fourth of July collection on the Fox News shop here.

Fox News Stars & stripes floral Hawaiian shirt

Stay stylish and show your love for America with a red, white and blue Hawaiian shirt. 

A Fox News stars & stripes Hawaiian shirt gets you in the summer spirit, and you’ll show up to the party in something red, white and blue. This men’s shirt is a fun way to celebrate the holiday, and it’s moisture-wicking to help keep you cool when its 90 degrees in July.

Fox News Proud American visor

Show off your American pride and stay cool with this visor. 

Whether you're on the golf course or hanging out at a BBQ, the Fox News "Proud American" visor can help you stay cool. It comes in either red or navy blue. 

Fox News America unisex t-shirt

Both patriotic men and women will appreciate this unisex shirt from Fox. 

Looking for a simple, but stylish t-shirt? This unisex Fox News America t-shirt comes in gray and blue with a simple script featuring "America" across the chest. Plus, the Fox News embroidered on the arm helps you show off your love of the show. 

Fox News Proud American men's tank top

Stay cool and look cool with a patriotic tank top. 

Stay cool and show your pride in your country with a Fox News tank top for men. It has "Proud American" stamped across the front and is made for comfort.

Fox News Proud American women's tank top

Women looking for the perfect Independence Day attire should look no further than this tank top. 

Fox also has a women’s tank top in its Fox News Proud American line. You can express your patriotism with one of these white or gray tank tops in a relaxed fit for ultimate comfort.

Fox News stars & stripes swim trunks

Need a new pair of swim trunks? Grab a red, white and blue one from the Fox Shop.

If you’ve been looking for the perfect pair of swim trunks for all your beach adventures, these Fox News stars & stripes swim trunks are the perfect blend of comfort and patriotic.

Fox News Proud American flip-flops

Wear your American pride the entire summer with these Fox flip-flops.

Flip-flops are the ultimate comfort footwear for summer. You can show the world your patriotic side with Fox New’s Proud American flip-flops. Whether you’re going to a July 4th party or you just want a new pair of sandals for the summer, these flip-flops should be your go-to.

Fox News Proud American embroidered hat

Show off your love of Fox News with a Proud American hat.

Your new favorite hat will be this Fox News baseball hat with "Proud American" embroidered on it. You can casually demonstrate your patriotism with this comfortable, easily adjustable hat.

Fox News Proud American dad mug

Gift dads who love Fox News a mug that also demonstrates their patriotic side. 

Any dads who regularly watch Fox News will love a Fox News Proud American dad mug with a Fox News emblem on one side. Whether it’s a gift for yourself or you give it to a dad in your life, dads everywhere will love drinking their morning coffee from this mug while watching their favorite show.

Fox News Proud American mom mug

If you're a mom (or know a mom) who is a huge Fox News fan, this mug is for her. 

Moms who love Fox News and their country will also appreciate a Fox News Proud American mom mug. The floral accent around the Fox News logo and the phrase "Proud American Mom" blends style and patriotism, creating a mug any mom will love.

Fox News Proud American desk mat

Outfit your work desk with a Proud American mat. 

Do you work from home? Or want to spruce up your desk in the office? Grab a Fox News Proud American desk mat from Fox’s shop. It features a giant American flag that stands out against the white background, helping you show your love of Fox News and the USA.

Fox News America beach towel

Show all the beachgoers your American spirit. 

No matter what beach you visit this summer, bring your Fox News American beach towel along with you. It has the simple but powerful text, "America" in red, white and blue. 

Fox News Proud American embroidered bucket hat

Protect yourself from the sun and have a hat for the Fourth. 

Keep the sun out of your face with a bucket hat. Whether you're hiking, grilling or hanging out on the beach all day, a Fox News Proud American bucket hat blends your patriotic side with your fashionable side.