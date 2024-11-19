Expand / Collapse search
Europe

Italian village offering 1 Euro homes to Americans 'worn out' from election results

The Italian village appealed to Americans 'worn out by global politics'

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
Published
An Italian village is offering a special deal to Americans looking for a reprieve following President-elect Donald Trump's election victory by offering homes for as little as 1 Euro.

Located in the countryside of Sardinia, Italy, the ancient town of Ollolai recently launched a "Live in Ollolai" initiative offering the special deal in a bid to attract Americans seeking refuge following Trump's win against Vice President Kamala Harris.

The rural community released a statement on its website saying: "Are you worn out by global politics? Looking to embrace a more balanced lifestyle while securing new opportunities? It’s time to start building your European escape in the stunning paradise of Sardinia."

"Ollolai is the perfect destination to reconnect, recharge, and embrace a new way of life," the website said.

Olives growing in groves in Tuscany

A small rural village in Italy is offering homes for as little as 1 Euro after President-elect Trump won the election, with the village promising a "perfect destination to reconnect." (Colin McPherson/Corbis via Getty Images)

The village promises to be "surrounded by incredible cuisine" while being "immersed in a community with ancient traditions."

When searching for their new home, Americans can either choose a space to renovate or spend a bit more to receive one that’s move-in-ready.

The website noted that move-in ready homes are priced at up to 100,000 euros while some homes in need of updates are being sold for a single euro.

Landcape of Pietrapertosa, Italy

This drone photograph captures the urban landscape of Pietrapertosa, a village carved into the rocky cliffs of the Lucanian Dolomites in Basilicata, Italy.  (Matteo Della Torre/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Mayor Francesco Columbo told CNN that the city created the bargain to "meet U.S. post-election relocation needs."

"Of course, we can’t specifically mention the name of one U.S. president who just got elected, but we all know that he’s the one from whom many Americans want to get away from now and leave the country," he said.

Trump in Texas with a MAGA cap

President-elect Donald Trump arrives before the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024 in Boca Chica, Texas.  (AP)

"We have specifically created this website now to meet U.S. post-election relocation needs," he said.

