Italian village offering 1 Euro homes to Americans 'worn out' from election results

An Italian village is offering a special deal to Americans looking for a reprieve following President-elect Donald Trump's election victory by offering homes for as little as 1 Euro.

Located in the countryside of Sardinia, Italy, the ancient town of Ollolai recently launched a "Live in Ollolai" initiative offering the special deal in a bid to attract Americans seeking refuge following Trump's win against Vice President Kamala Harris.

The rural community released a statement on its website saying: "Are you worn out by global politics? Looking to embrace a more balanced lifestyle while securing new opportunities? It’s time to start building your European escape in the stunning paradise of Sardinia."

"Ollolai is the perfect destination to reconnect, recharge, and embrace a new way of life," the website said.

The village promises to be "surrounded by incredible cuisine" while being "immersed in a community with ancient traditions."

When searching for their new home, Americans can either choose a space to renovate or spend a bit more to receive one that’s move-in-ready.

The website noted that move-in ready homes are priced at up to 100,000 euros while some homes in need of updates are being sold for a single euro.

Mayor Francesco Columbo told CNN that the city created the bargain to "meet U.S. post-election relocation needs."

"Of course, we can’t specifically mention the name of one U.S. president who just got elected, but we all know that he’s the one from whom many Americans want to get away from now and leave the country," he said.

