Spend your Christmas money on these 10 incredible deals during Amazon's winter sale

Did you get Amazon gift cards or a bunch of cash for the holidays? Is it burning a hole in your pocket? Spend it now during Amazon’s winter sale! The sale runs through Sunday and includes major discounts on a large variety of products.

You can get more than 70% off on vacuum cleaners, 30% on mattresses and 50% on apparel. On par with Amazon’s Black Friday sales, you can grab anything you didn’t get for Christmas at a significant discount.

Sign up for a Prime membership to enjoy fast, free delivery, access to invite-only deals and the option to Buy With Prime. Most purchases can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your holiday shopping today.

Original price: $89.99

Make coffee quick with a Keurig K-Express single serve. You can make a single cup of coffee fast and customize your Keurig to your style with multiple different color options. Just grab your favorite coffee in K-cup form and you’re good to go.

Many dentists recommend an electric toothbrush that’ll help get to the hard-to-reach areas in your mouth. The Aquasonic whitening toothbrush is an affordable option with four different brushing modes. You can get the toothbrush and eight brush head replacements, all for less than $30.

Original price: $159.99

Is your resolution to get more exercise this year? A Sperax walking pad can help, even if you work at home all day. You can easily set it up under a standing desk or pull it out while you’re watching TV.

14 AMAZON ITEMS FOR ALL YOUR SELF-CARE NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTIONS

Original price: $199.99

A good pair of headphones can help you listen to music, podcasts and shows on the go. These wireless earbuds are one of Amazon’s highest discounts during the winter sale. They’re designed with soft ear hooks so they’re comfortable to wear even when exercising.

Original price: $65.99

A Bedsure cotton duvet cover can keep your comforter clean and safe from tears. It’s made with a blend of cotton and lyocell which makes the cover breathable and moisture-wicking. You can choose between over a dozen colors to customize your duvet to your bedroom vibe.

GET THE REST YOU NEED IN THE NEW YEAR WITH THESE 7 SLEEP PRODUCTS

Original price: $499.99

Get a cordless vacuum cleaner for more than 70% off during Amazon’s winter sale. The vacuum has a 35-minute runtime, so you can easily clean multiple rooms in your home on a single charge. It’s lightweight, so you don’t need to worry about dragging out a clunky corded vacuum every time you want to clean.

Original price: $59.90

Stay warm without sacrificing fashion with this JYK heated vest. It’s a cropped vest with a built-in battery that quickly heats up the vest. You can choose from three heating levels, depending on how warm you want to be.

AMAZON WINTER SALE: 10 COZY LOOKS TO LOUNGE IN THIS WINTER

Original price: $99.99

Looking for warm, stylish and comfortable winter boots? Look no further than this pair of Project Cloud ankle boots. The suede boots are lined with soft faux fur that’ll keep your feet warm no matter how cold it gets. These boots also work great as slippers, too.

Original price: $349.99

A BLUEAIR air purifier is the perfect solution to a stuffy house. Whether you’re dealing with seasonal allergies, pet dander or dust, this air purifier can tackle it all. It’s also one of the quieter purifiers on the market, so you don’t have to listen to a loud droning air purifier while breathing fresher air.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Original price: $369.99

With four layers of gel memory foam, the Novilla king-size mattress is a comfortable, yet extremely affordable mattress. You’ll get the support you need and sleep cooler.