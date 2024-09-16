10 boots to keep your feet dry during fall rainy season

Now that fall weather has arrived, it’s time to prepare for the sudden shift in the weather. Rainy days and cool mornings mean you need to switch from sandals to boots and sneakers. Anyone looking to keep their feet warm and dry can find a pair of fall boots on this list that matches their style.

From comfy slip-on boots to waterproof hiking boots and stylish leather boots, there’s an option for every type of outdoor (or indoor) enthusiast.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these boots sent to your door ASAP. Join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Original price: $115

Hunter rain boots are classic, simple rain boots that come in a large variety of bright, fun colors. These boots are also shorter than traditional rain boots, making them more comfortable and more stylish. You can find Hunter boots on Hunter’s site or on Amazon.

A classic pair of Timberlands can help get you through the fall and winter. Made from durable, waterproof materials, these were the original work boots that can conquer whatever weather you throw at them. Find Timberlands on Timberland’s site or on Amazon.

Original price: $180

Want boots that’ll last a lifetime? Look cool? And keep your feet dry? Look no further than Dr. Martens. These leather boots give off an air of toughness and will be your new fall and winter favorites. Get your own pair from Dr. Martens or Amazon.

L.L. Bean is a Maine staple, but their Bean boots are so popular, people all around the country choose them every year. A pair of Bean boots, originally designed for hunters, keep your feet from getting damp, even in the swampiest of conditions.

Want to prioritize fashion while still wearing a boot that’s waterproof? Blundstone makes leather boots that are easy to slip on and go well with every outfit you own. They have a rustic design and are lined with leather, making them a durable option. You can get Blundstone boots on the Blundstone site or on Amazon.

Original price: $100

Fall hikers need boots that can carry them over just about every terrain type, from wet leaves to slippery rocks and in damp bogs. Columbia makes waterproof hiking boots that fit the bill.

Amazon has mid-length Columbia boots in a variety of colors for under $100. You can also get Columbia boots on their site. Certain colors are currently on sale.

12 SNEAKERS THAT CAN HELP YOU WORKOUT OUTSIDE

Fishermen and anyone who works outside in wet conditions often turn to Huk boots to keep their feet dry. The Rogue Wave boots from Huk combine function with comfort to create waterproof boots you’ll never want to take off. Find Huk Rogue Wave boots on Huk’s site or on Amazon.

Original price: $180

Runners, hikers and long-distance walkers should check out Hoka’s Speedgoat 5 shoes. They’re mid-length shoes that come in unique color combinations and are designed for trail use. Hoka sells the Speedgoat 5 on its site and via Amazon.

AMP UP YOUR WORKOUTS WITH THE PERFECT FALL RUNNING GEAR

Sperry rain boots look similar to Blundstone boots, but have a rubber shell and sole for added waterproof protection. These boots are tough, warm and designed to look fashionable. Grab your own pair from Sperry’s site or on Amazon.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Want to feel like you have cozy, puffy sleeping bags wrapped around your feet? The North Face has short boots that are the ultimate comfort boot, while still being designed for rough weather. Just slip these boots on and you’re ready for any weather.