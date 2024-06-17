5 headphones that will blow you away for less than $100 on Amazon

There isn’t a shortage of headphones on the market that provide good sound quality, but they usually come at a premium price. Finding great-value headphones that offer sound quality can be tricky, but not impossible. There’s no need to break the bank for a good listening experience.

We’ve selected five headphones that are a great first foray into decent sound. Most items listed below have a price tag under $100, with some excellent options below $50. These picks deliver decent, sometimes surprisingly good sound at a lower price.

PHILIPS SHP9500 Hifi Precision Stereo Over-Ear Headphones, available for less than $80 at Amazon, are a great pair of audiophile headphones with more bass and a more present and detailed treble. Their open-back, over-ear design is comfortable for long-term wear. The headphones come with a 1.5m cable for freedom of movement for indoor use and a gold-plated 3.5-6.3mm adapter for those with audiophile-grade equipment. You can also buy these headphone at Walmart.

Sony’s entry-level CH-720N noise-canceling headphones, on sale for less than $90 on Amazon, deliver a balanced sound and a comfortable, lightweight design. The headphones also have excellent battery life. You can also buy the headphones at Walmart for little over $100.

The Anker Soundcore H30i Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones, on sale for less than $40 at Amazon, are over-ear headphones with 40mm dynamic drivers that provide Hi-Res certified sound. The headphones have a folding design and a headphone cord for wired listening. They also feature Bluetooth.

Try the JLab Studio Pros, on sale for less than $30 at Amazon, for lightweight, comfortable over-ear Bluetooth headphones that offer decent sound quality. They come in three color options and offer three sound modes: JBL signature sound, balance and bass boost. You can also buy the headphones at JLab Audio.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals .

The Edifier Active Noise Canceling Headphones W820NB Plus, on sale for less than $60 at Amazon, are comfortable, stylish and have good sound. Their battery lasts nearly 50 hours and has effective noise cancelation and EQ options. You can also buy the headphones at Kohl's.