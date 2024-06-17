Expand / Collapse search
5 headphones that will blow you away for less than $100 on Amazon

Over-ear headphones that fit every budget

Nora Colomer
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Published
Jam out with these quality, low-budget headphones.

Jam out with these quality, low-budget headphones. (iStock)

There isn’t a shortage of headphones on the market that provide good sound quality, but they usually come at a premium price. Finding great-value headphones that offer sound quality can be tricky, but not impossible. There’s no need to break the bank for a good listening experience. 

We’ve selected five headphones that are a great first foray into decent sound. Most items listed below have a price tag under $100, with some excellent options below $50. These picks deliver decent, sometimes surprisingly good sound at a lower price. 

Philips Hifi Precision Stereo Over-Ear Headphones

These headphones come with a 1.5m cable for freedom of movement for indoor use.

These headphones come with a 1.5m cable for freedom of movement for indoor use. (Amazon)

PHILIPS SHP9500 Hifi Precision Stereo Over-Ear Headphones, available for less than $80 at Amazon, are a great pair of audiophile headphones with more bass and a more present and detailed treble. Their open-back, over-ear design is comfortable for long-term wear. The headphones come with a 1.5m cable for freedom of movement for indoor use and a gold-plated 3.5-6.3mm adapter for those with audiophile-grade equipment. You can also buy these headphone at Walmart.

Sony Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones

These headphones have an excellent battery life.

These headphones have an excellent battery life. (Amazon)

Sony’s entry-level CH-720N noise-canceling headphones, on sale for less than $90 on Amazon, deliver a balanced sound and a comfortable, lightweight design. The headphones also have excellent battery life. You can also buy the headphones at Walmart for little over $100.

Anker Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones

These Anker headphones are priced below $50.

These Anker headphones are priced below $50. (Amazon)

The Anker Soundcore H30i Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones, on sale for less than $40 at Amazon, are over-ear headphones with 40mm dynamic drivers that provide Hi-Res certified sound. The headphones have a folding design and a headphone cord for wired listening. They also feature Bluetooth.

JLab Studio Pros

JLab's headphones are lightweight and comfortable.

JLab's headphones are lightweight and comfortable. (Amazon)

Try the JLab Studio Pros, on sale for less than $30 at Amazon, for lightweight, comfortable over-ear Bluetooth headphones that offer decent sound quality. They come in three color options and offer three sound modes: JBL signature sound, balance and bass boost. You can also buy the headphones at JLab Audio.

Edifier Over-Ear Active Noise Canceling Headphones

These headphones have a battery that lasts nearly 50 hours.

These headphones have a battery that lasts nearly 50 hours. (Amazon)

The Edifier Active Noise Canceling Headphones W820NB Plus, on sale for less than $60 at Amazon, are comfortable, stylish and have good sound. Their battery lasts nearly 50 hours and has effective noise cancelation and EQ options. You can also buy the headphones at Kohl's.

Nora Colomer is a personal finance writer for Fox Business' Strategic Initiatives team.