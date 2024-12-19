Get the rest you need in the new year with these 7 sleep products

One of the best resolutions you can make for the new year is to get more rest. Sleep is essential for our health and well-being, so starting a regular sleep routine that helps you feel rested can make 2025 a brighter, more productive year.

The right mattress can ensure you sleep through the night. Pair it with earbuds, a cooling blanket, sleep masks and other sleep accessories for the perfect night’s sleep.

Purple mattresses are well-known for being comfortable and supportive, helping you improve your sleep quality. The PurpleFlex mattress is one of Purple’s most affordable models.

It has a two-inch grid of flex foam that moves with your body, so you don’t disturb your sleep as you move around at night. You can get your Purple mattress delivered straight to your door in a box that’s easy to move.

SLEEP THROUGH THE NIGHT WITH THESE 5 VIRAL BEDROOM FINDS

Do you deal with noisy neighbors? Or just have trouble sleeping when there's too much noise outside your window? Loop Dream earbuds are designed to keep the noise out, helping you get a better night’s rest. They fit comfortably in your ears and will stay secure throughout the night.

Original price: $199

Are you a hot sleeper? The Evercool cooling comforter was literally built for you. It’s designed with a temperature-regulating technology that keeps you cool while you sleep. It’s also moisture-wicking, so even if you sweat at night, you’ll stay dry while sleeping.

Anyone who has a hard time getting to sleep or staying asleep has likely tried a wide range of sleep aids. Choose more natural sleep aids with WonderSleep mushroom gummies. They’re chef-created and made with only natural ingredients that naturally help you sleep. Each gummy contains saffron, chamomile, passionflower, GABA and reishi.

The gummies are from added sugar, high-fructose corn syrup, dyes and other harmful products that are in many other sleep aids.

SUSTAINABLE SLEEP ITEMS THAT WILL HELP YOU SLEEP THROUGH THE NIGHT

A YFONG weighted sleep mask from Amazon sits on certain pressure points that help relax your face and ease you to sleep. It prevents light from getting in and is soft and comfortable for all-night wear.

Most purchases can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

A relaxing lavender pillow spray can help you get to sleep by calming down your senses. Aromasong lavender pillow spray is infused with lavender essential oils and is safe for daily use. Well-known brand, Dr. Teal’s also makes a relaxing pillow spray. It’s made up of different calming essential oils like melatonin, lavender and chamomile.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Original price: $29.99

Instead of scrolling through your phone until you fall asleep or watching TV, a white noise machine can help you more easily fall asleep. A Magicteam sound machine is an affordable option that provides nature sounds and white noise, brown noise, pink noise and blue noise.

A SNOOZ sound machine is a more high-tech option that reduces disturbances that might interrupt your sleep cycles. It also provides peaceful background noise so you can fall asleep and stay asleep. For a night light and sound machine hybrid, a Dohm Nova sound machine is a great option. It has a unique patented white noise and a soft light that keeps your room aglow.