How often should you wash your face? Dermatologists reveal the truth

Are you washing your face enough?

Dr. Sapna Palep, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Spring Street Dermatology in New York City, said this is a question that she often hears from many patients.

"It’s clear there is a debate around [this] and that patients are looking for answers to this important topic," she said.

BEST FOODS TO EAT FOR RADIANT, AGELESS SKIN AND WHAT TO AVOID, ACCORDING TO NUTRITIONISTS

Keep reading for dermatologists’ take on how frequently you should wash your face — and other helpful tips for taking care of your visage.

How often should you wash your face?

The verdict is in: All four dermatologists consulted for this article said they typically recommend washing your face twice a day.

That said, there are some rules and caveats to keep in mind.

SKIN CARE SECRETS: DERMATOLOGIST REVEALS BEST WAYS TO KEEP SKIN LOOKING AGELESS

"Generally speaking, washing your face twice a day is a good rule of thumb! However, this absolutely will depend on your skin type and your lifestyle and daily activities," said Dr. Wendy Long Mitchell, a New York-based dermatologist and key advisor for GRYT, a skincare brand that aims to educate young people about healthy hygiene practices.

If you have dry or sensitive skin, you will want to be mindful of how much you are washing your face — so, once a day might be enough for some people, she said.

"If you have lots of oil production, then you would want to wash your face twice a day to cleanse the skin and remove that excess oil, which clogs pores."

GROSS REASONS WHY YOU SHOULD ALWAYS WASH NEW CLOTHES BEFORE WEARING THEM, ACCORDING TO CLEANING EXPERTS

Dr. Morgana Colombo, a Virginia-based dermatologist and advisor for HYAESTIC, a science-based skincare product collection, said washing your face before bed and again when you wake up in the morning is "ideal to cleanse your skin of built-up dirt and oil that happen naturally."

"During the day, your skin is exposed to all sorts of pollens and dirt that get in your skin," Colombo said.

Palep noted that the "non-negotiable time to wash your face is at the end of the day before bed" — and that you should do so before applying any additional skincare products.

"If you take showers at night, wash your face in the shower," she said.

She added that most people will wash their face either in the morning when they wake up (or during their morning shower) — or after a workout.

"Some people may find that if they properly wash in the evening, they don’t need to wash their face in the morning," Palep continued.

HOW OFTEN SHOULD YOU WASH YOUR JEANS? CLEANING EXPERTS SETTLE THE DEBATE

"But for the most part, I think people like the feeling of a clean face to start the day, so I recommend using a gentle cleanser that effectively cleans, without stripping the skin of essential oils, like Cetaphil Gentle Cleanser."

Use warm water when washing your face and your hands to effectively clean it without being too harsh, said Palep.

Dry your face not by rubbing it but by blotting your face with a towel, she also said.

Always wash your face after a workout

Dr. Rachel Reyes-Bergano, medical director of SkinSpirit Pasadena in California, suggests using micellar water or a non-soap based cleanser to remove any impurities after a work-out and following this with a moisturizer that will help maintain your protective skin barrier.

"I would steer clear of makeup wipes as it can be too abrasive for routine use and lead to skin irritation or milia (tiny skin flakes trapped underneath our skin)," she added.

SHOULD YOU DRINK WATER BEFORE BED? EXPERTS CHIME IN

Palep said you should wash your face after a workout because if you leave sweat on your skin, it could mix with natural bacteria found on the skin's surface.

"The combination of the two can lead to clogged pores and acne," she said.

Colombo said that realistically, not everyone will wash their face immediately after a workout but said that "the sooner, the better so you can cleanse your face and get rid of build-up."

DENTISTS REVEAL WHY YOU SHOULDN'T BRUSH YOUR TEETH IN THE SHOWER

It’s especially important not to go to sleep with built-up grime on your face, she said, so be sure to carve out a minute or two to wash your face before bed.

Make sure you’re using proper face-washing techniques

Don’t let your face-washing efforts be in vain because you’re cleansing the wrong way.

"Not only is consistency important, but thoroughness with each cleanse is important," said Reyes-Bergano.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She advised "making sure to use fingertips to apply gentle circular strokes when washing, and to also wash for at least 30 seconds."

Bottom line: You can wash your face in less than a minute, so there are no excuses, experts say.

"The concerns about not washing your face enough are that if you don't cleanse your face frequently enough, you are essentially leaving build-up on your face that can lead to irritation, dullness, breakouts and inflammation," Long Mitchell said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

She went on, "Washing your face daily or twice daily can help improve your overall skin health. You will notice clearer, healthier skin by creating a skincare routine."

Palep added, "Even if you’ve had a long day — don’t skip washing your face before bed. Your skin will thank you."