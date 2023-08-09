Adult acne: Dermatologists explain acne treatments and reveal more about the skin condition

Acne doesn’t just happen to adolescents. Adults also get acne, dermatologists say.

Instances of adult acne appear to be increasing, and up to 15% of women are reportedly affected by the skin condition, according to the American Academy of Dermatology Association (AADA), an Illinois-based nonprofit trade organization that includes over 20,500 dermatologists from the U.S. and Canada.

Dr. Sonia Batra, a board-certified dermatologist from Santa Monica, California, who’s also the founder of Batra Dermatology, told Fox News Digital acne can continue or even start in adulthood.

"Acne is caused by three main factors: overproduction of oil or sebum, bacteria that lives in the pore called Cutibacterium acne and a tendency for the outflow tracts or pores to become clogged by this oil, bacteria or dead skin cells," Batra explained.

She noted that genetics, stress and lifestyle habits can contribute to breakouts. A person’s sex can also play a factor.

"Adult acne is more common in women than men and is often driven by androgen hormones," Batra explained. "Adult women can suffer from hormonal acne for decades."

In her line of work, adult women tend to develop "tender or cystic nodules" under the surface of their skin on the lower face, jawline and upper neck.

While acne statistically affects more women than men, the sexes appear to be equally affected by the skin condition during teen years with "inflamed bumps on the central face and upper chest and back," according to Batra.

Misconceptions about acne

Batra said people tend to think acne "can be cured by scrubbing or drying out skin," but doing this can exacerbate the issue.

She told Fox News Digital that "acne-prone skin is sensitive" and that the use of "harsh or very drying products" can strip the skin of oil.

"To compensate, the skin will produce more oil, leading to a cycle of worsened breakouts," Batra explained.

Another misconception people seem to have about acne is that it’s solely a cosmetic issue. Batra disagrees with this thinking and says that acne can take a toll on one’s mental health.

"When you don’t look your best, it can lead to embarrassment and decreased self-confidence," she said.

Acne treatment: How to combat the issue

Dr. Allison Leer, a board-certified dermatologist from Dallas, Texas, and co-founder of the cosmetics company Unity Skincare, told Fox News Digital it’s "not fully understood" why some people develop acne as teens or adults or while others never do.

"Genetics play a role, so if your parents had acne, you may be more likely to have acne," she said. "Additionally, certain hormonal and lifestyle factors can contribute to acne."

To treat acne at home, Leer recommends the use of skin care products that contain active ingredients, such as benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid or retinoids, which all help unclog pores, reduce inflammation and promote skin cell turnover.

Acne treatments that can be done in a dermatology office include chemical peels, microdermabrasion and laser therapy. The option a doctor chooses will depend on the severity of the acne a patient has, according to Leer.

Prescription medications and hormonal therapies are also available and have been shown to be effective, she added.

Leer doesn’t recommend do-it-yourself treatments for acneic skin, which includes at-home face masks, harsh scrubbing and picking or squeezing pimples (also known as extractions).

Not choosing the correct ingredients or being gentle with skin can worsen acne, she warns.

"It's best to consult a dermatologist who can assess your specific skin condition and provide guidance and treatment options that are appropriate for you," said Leer.

Lifestyle habits: What can you do to reduce adult acne?

Dr. Mohammed Ahmad of the U.K., founder of Dr Ahmad Clinic, a dermatology office with locations in London and Glasgow, told Fox News Digital that adult acne is treatable, but it requires patience and occasionally professional intervention.

Here are six of Ahmad's best tips for treating adult acne.

1. Cleanse regularly.

Ahmad recommends washing acne-afflicted skin twice a day with a gentle cleanser that removes excess oil, dirt and makeup.

The cleanser shouldn’t be "harsh," and the washing process shouldn’t be rough or scrubby. Doing this "can cause irritation," according to Ahmad.

2. Try over-the-counter products.

Aside from benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid and retinoids, Ahmad recommends acne patients consider products that contain alpha-hydroxy acids because it "can help unclog pores and reduce inflammation."

He noted that people should be careful and make sure they’re not overusing over-the-counter acne products because exceeding the recommended usage amount could dry out skin and cause further irritation.

3. Moisturize daily.

Using a non-comedogenic moisturizer is recommended for all skin types, even for oily skin, according to Ahmad.

A non-comedogenic moisturizer is designed to not clog pores, so breakouts are minimized. Moisturizers help improve the texture and tone of skin and prevent dryness, Ahmad explained.

4. Eat a healthy diet.

Ahmad advises acne patients to try to make healthy eating a way of life, though he acknowledges there’s no guarantee doing so will get rid of acne.

"While there is no specific diet that will cure acne, eating a healthy, balanced diet can help improve the overall health of your skin," he said. "Focus on eating plenty of fruits and vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins."

Ahmad recommends people avoid processed foods, sugary snacks and dairy products because these food groups seem to be potential cause of acne in some.

5. Manage stress.

Stress seems to trigger hormonal changes that can lead to the development in adult acne, according to Ahmad.

"Try to manage your stress levels by practicing relaxation techniques such as yoga or meditation, getting plenty of sleep and exercising regularly," he added. "If you’re having trouble managing stress on your own, consider speaking with a therapist or counselor."

6. Consider medication.

Severe or persistent cases of acne may require prescription medication for treatment, which could include oral antibiotics or topical retinoids for inflammation reduction and pore-unclogging, according to Ahmad.

But he warned that acne medications can have side effects, so it’s important to discuss the risks and benefits with a doctor before pursuing treatment.