Bull riding, cat skiing and more: A 2024 bucket list for the ultimate adventure seeker

Are you looking for more thrills in 2024?

There are plenty of spots in the United States and around the world that are filled with adventurous activities.

From skydiving to snorkeling, roller coaster riding to obstacle-filled racing, this guide is filled with inspiration for your next adventure.

Check out these thrilling activities you can take part in this year, especially if you love a good adventure.

A common bucket list item among many, whether super adventurous or not, is skydiving.

If you've ever wanted to feel the rush of parachuting out of a plane from thousands of feet in the air, why not do it this year?

There are many places where you can sign up for a skydive, but various locations tend to be more favorable than others. This is mostly due to the views the dives offer.

In the U.S., Hawaii and Utah are two popular places to skydive.

Internationally, places like Mount Everest, Nepal, Interlaken, Switzerland, Fox Glacier, New Zealand and Palm Jumeirah, Dubai are among the most popular places to go.

Bungee jumping is another highly sought after activity among adventure seekers. The experience is sure to give you a thrill and a memory you won't soon forget.

Like skydiving, there are a ton of bungee jumping experiences.

In the U.S., Navajo Bridge in Arizona and the Rio Grande Bridge in New Mexico are two popular locations for bungee jumping.

International hot spots include Nevis Highwire in New Zealand, Bhote Kosi River in Nepal, Bloukrans Bridge in Switzerland and Macau Tower in China.

While some find adventure at the highest of heights, others find it in the deepest parts of the sea.

While snorkeling, you'll be swimming among aquatic life while taking in the beautiful views that surround you.

One of the most well-known bucket list snorkeling spots is Australia's Great Barrier Reef.

Other popular locations to snorkel include Carlisle Bay, Barbados, as well as Nusa Lembongan and Raja Ampat Islands in Indonesia.

Maui, Hawaii, and the Florida Keys also offer snorkeling experiences.

Backpacking is a unique way to travel that typically costs significantly less than a traditional vacation.

Many countries like Thailand, Laos, Indonesia, Spain and Cambodia are common places to backpack.

There are also locations across the U.S. that are popular among backpackers.

If a weeks-long backpacking trip seems like too much of a risk for yourself or a group of people, camping or hiking are other activities you could give a try.

Obstacle races are a challenging endeavor, but you'll feel full of accomplishment once you've crossed the finish line.

There are several different types of obstacle races you could participate in, including one of the most well-known, the Spartan Race.

Spartan races consist of multiple obstacles, though the main three are the sprint, super and beast.

The sprint is a 5K race that involves 20 obstacles. The super is a 10K race along with 25 obstacles and the beast is 21K race featuring 30 obstacles.

These races can be done solo or with a team. However, having a team, or even just a partner, can contribute to your success as it's much more motivating. The key to completing one of these races is proper training and beginning to train far in advance.

These races occur primarily in the U.S., but there are stops in other countries like Germany, the U.K., Spain and more.

Zip lining is when a person rides a steel cable, typically on a seat, that is on a slope. The zip line is often between 50 and 500 feet in distance, and can offer adventure seekers a rush while hanging above beautiful scenery.

Labadee, Haiti, is home to the longest over-water zip line in the world. Labadee is a frequent cruise port, making the zip line a popular excursion for those visiting by cruise ship.

Adopting skiing or snowboarding as a hobby or a sport is one that will keep you busy and outside during cold winter months.

If you are an expert in either and are looking for the next level of adventure, try heli-skiing or cat skiing.

"I prefer cat skiing, but I love both heli and cat skiing, as well as split boarding," Steve Conti, a Cleveland, Ohio native, told Fox News Digital.

Conti has been skiing and snowboarding for nearly 30 years. His favorite big mountain experiences are Baldface Valhalla and Powder Mountain, both in British Columbia.

Heli-skiing is when a helicopter takes riders to the top of a mountain, in a more remote area, rather than a ski lift. Cat skiing is guided skiing off the paths of controlled ski areas.

"For split boarding, I prefer Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming," Conti said. "I would love to heli ski in Alaska."

Conti said the draw of this type of adventure is the raw beauty of the mountains and the powerful feeling of isolation.

"I always return from the mountains happier than when I arrived," he added.

Rodeos are traditionally filled with multiple events, including bull riding. Bull riding has been dubbed "the most dangerous eight seconds in sports."

"I don't know if there are words to describe getting on a bull," Justin Reed, Stock Contractor at Triple R Bull Company in Middletown, Maryland, told Fox News Digital. "But if I was to, I would say it is insanity you can touch!"

Bull riders must stay on their bull for eight seconds in order for their ride to be eligible for scoring.

"Usually when people get on their first bull, they plop right off because it's incredibly overwhelming," Reed said.

If bull-riding in particular is of interest to you, the Professional Bull Riders organization holds events each year around the world.

"Someone willing to get on their first bull should get in contact with a rodeo company or someone closely involved," said Reed. "Then, they will more than likely get on a practice bull in a practice pen."

There are also many rodeos, like the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, Pendleton Round-Up, Ellensburg Rodeo and National Finals Rodeo, to check out if you want to see more events, like roping and barrel racing.

Riding a record-shattering roller coaster can be done in New Jersey.

The Garden State's Six Flags is home to the tallest roller coaster in the world, Kingda Ka and the second fastest in the world, behind only Formula Rossa in Abu Dhabi.

It stands at 456 feet and reaches up to 128 miles per hour.

The hydraulic launch rocket coaster is steep and is sure to leave passengers screaming out of excitement, though you might want to keep your eyes closed to avoid the wind.

