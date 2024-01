Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Traveling alone is becoming more popular each year, given the influence that today's social media has on go-getters.

Gone are the days of needing a friend, family or big group to travel the world. Today, packing a carry-on and seeing sites solo is very much in.

"I relish the freedom to chart my own course, explore at my own pace and make spur-of-the-moment decisions," said Valerie Joy Wilson, a travel content creator who lives in Los Angeles, to Fox News Digital. She sad she's traveled solo since 2011.

Fox News Digital spoke with her and another solo travel expert about the joys of traveling alone in 2024 — and what spots are a must-see in their eyes.

Wilson has been on over 100 solo journeys, she said, and noted it’s a passion of hers that gives her an incomparable sense of independence.

Also referred to as the Trusted Travel Girl, Wilson said solo traveling means you can make your own decisions on your own timeline while getting "to curate every aspect" of the journey.

Among the reasons she loves to travel solo are the ability to immerse herself in various cultures, the efficiency involved in exploring the world and the confidence she's gained from her experiences.

"Each journey is a testament to my ability to navigate the unknown, overcome challenges and adapt to new environments," she said.

She added, "It’s a constant reminder that I’m capable of taking on the world, literally."

‘Promise to myself’

Solo travel expert Pamela Holt, also based in L.A., shared with Fox News Digital her experience with traveling alone, saying it changed her life.

"After getting into a traumatic car accident in my mid-thirties that left me nearly immobilized, I made an ’80 by 50’ promise to myself," she said.

"It's helped me rediscover my confidence and feel empowered in my decision-making abilities."

She continued, "If I was lucky enough to make a full recovery, I would travel to 80 countries by the time I turned 50 years old."

At age 54, Holt said she’s traveled alone to over 92 countries and territories.

Like Wilson, she said solo traveling gave her confidence in her everyday life.

"Not only has it expanded my worldview, it also helped me rediscover my confidence and feel empowered in my decision-making abilities," she said.

Her favorite part of solo travel, however, is meeting new people along the way.

"In my decades of travel, I’ve realized it is almost impossible to not meet new friends while traveling solo," she said.

The travel expert, who is the host of "Me, Myself & The World: The Art of Solo Travel" on GoTraveler and Amazon Prime Video, said it's given her the opportunity to connect with people from all over the world — something she might not have been able to experience with others in tow.

Both experts shared their top destinations for solo travelers to put on their bucket list in 2024.

Wilson suggested Jordan in the Middle East as a place that is known "for its safety, affordability and wide range of adventurous activities."

She said the country also has a wonderful palette, with great food options throughout.

Wilson said Kenya is another great stop for solo travelers to put on their list, largely for its safari offerings.

Holt, on the other hand, suggested Hanoi, Vietnam, as an affordable destination for solo travelers.

"My favorite experiences were exploring the backstreets of Hanoi on a vintage Russian motorcycle … and taking a cruise through Ha Long Bay — an iconic bay with spectacular limestone islands," she said.

Holt also suggested Bali, Indonesia, as a hot spot to add to a bucket list, saying it was an "ideal destination for those who enjoy a slower pace."

Both experts mentioned Thailand as a great spot to stop while on solo endeavors.

Wilson said the country is welcoming, with a "vibrant culture" and a wide range of experiences to offer.

Holt noted that Bangkok, Thailand, is a great spot for foodies who are interested in trying different types of cuisine.

She also suggested visiting during the Lunar New Year for a festive and buzz-worthy time.