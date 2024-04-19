Gratitude for Grandma: 5 thoughtful Mother's Day gifts to show your love

Mother's Day is a time to honor the incredible women who have nurtured, guided and loved us unconditionally.

While we often celebrate our mothers or stepmothers on this special day, it's also the perfect opportunity to show appreciation and gratitude for grandmothers who play a unique and cherished role in the lives of so many families.

If you're not sure what to get your grandmother (or nonna, mimi or gigi) this year — fret no more.

Below are five thoughtful gifts to consider for that special lady before the big day.

You can find these items all on Amazon, and they can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member .

You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

1. Personalized Photo Album, $13.99, Amazon

Make Grandma her own special "brag book" filled with cherished memories of family gatherings, fun occasions and precious moments — all for a very reasonable price indeed.

Amazon offers various options for personalized photo albums, such as the one above — allowing you to add custom text or engravings to make it truly unique.

With this one, the pictures are "digitally printed on waterproof hard cardboard, and the pictures do not fade for years," according to the product description on Amazon.

It's also small enough to tuck in a purse or bag and carry around as Grandma may choose.

2. Cozy Throw Blanket, $28.39, Amazon

Who doesn’t like to snuggle up under a soft blanket on a chilly night?

Treat Grandma to a luxurious faux fur throw blanket to keep her warm and comfortable.

This one — in a limited-time deal — has dozens of colors and patterns to choose from. So you can find one that perfectly matches her living room, family room or patio decor.

This blanket is machine-washable and tumble dry, according to the product description. "It’s safe to wash in a machine with cold water and a gentle cycle. To dry, you can use a mild circulation and no-heat tumble dryer."

3. Gourmet Gift Basket, $71, Amazon

Grandma’s always got the goodies — and now you can bring them to her.

Surprise Grandma with a gourmet gift basket filled with delicious treats such as chocolates, cookies, teas, and other gourmet snacks.

You can find a wide selection of pre-made gift baskets on Amazon, like this one, shown above — which has plenty of items she’ll love, complete with a cute little porcelain teapot.

You can also select all her favorite snacks and treats from Amazon individually and customize your own gift basket.

4. Personalized Necklace, $26.95, Amazon

Show Grandma how much she means to you with personalized jewelry, such as a necklace, bracelet or locket.

Choose a design incorporating birthstones, initials or a meaningful message for a lasting keepsake.

The necklace shown above checks all the boxes because it allows you to customize it with up to five grandkids’ names and birthstones at a wallet-friendly price.

Handcrafted in the U.S.A., this product is hypoallergenic and tarnish-resistant, according to the Amazon product description.

5. Customized Family Tree Frame, $50, Amazon

Give Grandma a beautiful reminder of her loved ones with a customized family tree frame like this one.

It allows you to insert photos of family members on the hanging branches, creating a sentimental and visually appealing display that’s more interesting than a flat wall frame.

You can find various styles and designs to suit Grandma's taste!