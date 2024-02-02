17 picks to organize your kitchen that you can find on Amazon

If a complete kitchen remodel is not an expense you are willing to take, but working in the space you have seems unbearable, you may want to consider a smaller-scale project. Regardless of the square footage you are working with, millions of products are available to help keep your space organized. Turn around the chaos in your kitchen with just a few organizational upgrades.

From small appliances to cookware, dinnerware and everything in between – Amazon has everything you need, no matter the size of your project. We've picked 17 incredible products that will help keep you in control of your kitchen. You can find these selections on Amazon and have them delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

SONGMICS Cabinet Organizer Shelf $24.99

An expandable kitchen shelf will give you more room on your countertops or inside your cabinets. This SONGMICS Cabinet Organizer Shelf comes in a set of two and is made of high-quality engineered wood and metal. Each spice rack organizer can hold a maximum weight of 33 pounds to store loads of supplies.

TIMEBAL 8 Tier Over The Door Pantry Organizer $44.99

An over-the-door storage organizer like this TIMEBAL 8-Tier Over-the-Door Pantry Organizer can add extra space to your pantry. This organizer has eight spacious baskets to accommodate bags of flour and larger spice bottles and cans.

YouCopia WrapStand $16.99

Keep track of what you have in terms of foil, cling film and parchment paper with this YouCopia WrapStand. This stand features eight wire holders fully adjustable to store sandwich bag boxes, clunky foil and more. The WrapStand's unique design allows access to all your boxes while keeping them neat and tidy in one place.

MUDEELA Pots and Pans Organizer Rack under Cabinet $35.99, now $18.69

This MUDEELA Pots and Pans Organizer Rack under Cabinet will keep pots, lids, baking sheets, narrow pans and all your cooking essentials organized. You can store your pots and pans vertically or even horizontally for tighter spaces.

Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers with Lids $53.13, now $31.99

At a modern touch to your pantry storage with these Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers with Lids. The kitchen storage container set includes six tall containers, six large containers, six medium containers and six small ones. They are perfect for storing spaghetti, baking supplies, cereal, flour, sugar, oats, pasta, rice, coffee, tea, snacks, nuts and other dry goods.

YouCopia Crazy Susan Two-Tier Turntable $19.49

The height-adjustable YouCopia Crazy Susan Two-Tier Turntable will make easy work of finding your spices, snacks or condiments. This turntable smoothly rotates 360 degrees on stainless steel ball bearings to make finding items a breeze.

Lifewit Stackable Water Bottle Organizer/Holder $17.99

Give your water bottles a home with this Lifewit Stackable Water Bottle Organizer/Holder. This rack can hold multiple-sized water bottles. Quickly pull out or push in bottles for accessibility.

Chrome Roll-Out Cabinet Drawers $57.40

Easing access to your stored small kitchen appliance with this Chrome Roll-Out Cabinet Drawer will add a touch of luxury to your space. The patented proglide system is reinforced with crossbars to support the heaviest weight, eliminating the risk of sagging and bending.

Magnetic Paper Towel Holder $11.99

Are your paper towels still taking up valuable counter space? Try using this space-saving magnetic paper towel holder. The paper towel holder has a strong magnet on the back, which can be perfectly fixed on metal surfaces. It can be used on refrigerators, microwaves, metal cabinets, ovens and other metal appliances.

FineDine Rotating Utensil Crock with $26.99, now $19.75

Don't underestimate the power of a kitchen utensil crock to keep your kitchen looking tidy. They'll hold your most used utensils and can be found in various styles to best fit your kitchen decor. This FineDine Rotating Utensil Crock comes in an attractive stainless steel, and reviews praise its high-end look.

Utopia Home - Fridge Organizer Bins $30.99, now $19.99

These Utopia Home - Fridge Organizer Bins give your refrigerator the celebrity touch. You'll know exactly what is in your fridge and can create uniformity with this set of eight clear storage bins.

Joseph Joseph Totem Waste Separation Bin $156.00

This waste separation bin system is the perfect solution if your kitchen has no room for a trash can and a recycling bin. You get an eight-gallon general waste compartment at the top and an eight-gallon multi-purpose recycling drawer at the base. The bins have removable buckets with liner retaining holes and carrier bag hooks.

Command Broom and Mop Grippers, 2-Gripper $16.99, now $13.80

Get these Command Broom and Mop Grippers for an easy and affordable storage solution. Each gripper holds a broom or mop up to four pounds with a 0.8- to 1-inch diameter handle. The mounts work without leaving holes, marks or sticky residue on various surfaces.

HYNAWIN 3-Tier Corner Shelf Bamboo & Metal Storage Spice Rack $45.99, now $27.98

Use every corner in your kitchen with this HYNAWIN 3-Tier Corner Shelf Bamboo & Metal Storage Spice Rack. Help keep spices, cooking utensils, and oven mittens ready for use with this stylish space saver.

Banana Hook Hanger Under Cabinet $9.97

Ripen your bananas to perfection with under cabinet hook solution. The hook is self-adhesive but can also be screwed in under a kitchen cabinet to hold a bunch of bananas while they ripen. The hook folds up out of sight when not in use.

JAQ Rotating Storage Shelves Rack $89.99

If your kitchen is small and you are low on space, this four-tier cart might be precisely what you need. The cart has rolling wheels to be used anywhere in your kitchen.

madesmart Dish Mat, Drying Stone Collection $29.99

You'll want to keep his madesmart dish mat on display all of the time because of its stylish design. The mat is made of high-quality plastic and diatomite (diatomaceous earth) - an absorbent, mineral-based material designed to accelerate moisture evaporation. So it is both beautiful and functional.