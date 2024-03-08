Bring the spa to her home this Mother's Day with these 10 unique picks

Attention, there's still plenty of time to think of the perfect gift for Mother's Day!

For any gift procrastinators this year, we celebrate our moms on Sunday, May 12. Still, even with plenty of time, find a meaningful gift to celebrate the incredible women who raised you.

We've narrowed your options to ten unique spa gifts that will help her relax and engage in indulgent self-care. It's the perfect way to give back to the woman who gave you her all. Our list has picks that include a kit that will have them glowing from head to toe, a high-tech massager that offers a soothing touch, scrumptiously scented candles that'll help them unwind, a sumptuous blanket and a towel warmer to help celebrate the incredible women who raised us.

Total Body Glow Trio $128.00, now $98.00

The total body glow trio set includes Osea's seaweed-infused body oil, which is clinically proven to instantly improve skin elasticity, a gentle body exfoliator, and a brush. Shop for the set on OSEA, or you can grab this travel-size set without the brush on Ulta Beauty for $36.

Theragun Relief $149.00

Theragun Relief has a one-touch design, three attachments and an app with pre-programmed routines. The massage gun uses Theragun's gentle level of percussive massage therapy – perfect for those who prefer a milder, soothing massage that still provides relief. You can buy it on Theragun.com or order it through Amazon for quick delivery. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

Apotheke candles $44.00

Luxury candles set the mood for relaxation, and this Saffron Vanilla scent will transport her to a personal paradise. The candle is made with a premium soy wax blend and essential and perfume-grade fragrance oils. You can buy it on Apotheke.

Lime Zest & Matcha Classic Candle $48.00

This award-winning candle by Nest will boost her energy and brighten her mood with this scented candle featuring invigorating notes of lime zest, green tea, clary sage and bergamot. Purchases on Nest worth more than $100 get a complimentary gift box and ribbon.

Serenity Spa Crate $138.00

This beautiful crate from Olive & Cocoa contains wellness products that will pamper her like she deserves. The crate includes herbal lavender tub sachets, hand-crocheted washcloth, artisanal soap, one lavender candle and indulgent hand cream. It arrives gift-wrapped in a hand-crafted wood crate with ribbon.

Island Paradise Spa Tower $99.99

This five-box tower spa gift set comes with a comforting waffle robe. It also includes body butter, body scrub, a mesh sponge, a loofah, an eye mask, body wash, a pumice stone and a bath mitt.

Bearaby Velvet Napper $259.00

Bearaby blankets are the leading brand of weighted blankets. This Velvet Napper is the perfect addition to any wellness routine for better sleep and calmness.

Boca Terry Women's Spa Wrap $34.99, now $29.99

This Boca Terry Women's Spa Wrap is the perfect ensemble for an at-home spa day or a sauna session. It features a soft Microfiber exterior, plush terry lining, and elastic waistbands that wrap around your body for a snug, secure and comfortable fit.

Waffle Bath Sheets $112.00

These luxe bamboo bath sheets will upgrade her everyday bath towels. They're larger than a regular bath towel, featuring a mini textured waffle weave on one side and ribbed terry on the other.

Zadro Large Hot Towel Warmer Bucket $169.99, now $109.49

Complete the at-home spa experience with the Zadro Large Hot Towel Warmer Bucket. The warmer has a 20-liter tub capacity and accommodates up to two oversized bath towels, robes, a throw blanket, PJs and more.