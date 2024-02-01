5 Amazon pillows that can help you sleep like a baby

Picking the right pillow can improve sleep and ease heartburn or sleep apnea, says sleep research from the Sleep Foundation. It might also help improve your sleep posture and reduce back and neck pain. A good pillow could also help reduce pressure on your hips, shoulders, neck and back, resulting in better sleep.

There are several things you should consider when choosing a pillow. For example, side sleepers may want to select a firm, thick pillow to support the neck and shoulders. If you prefer falling asleep on your back, you'll want a pillow that is not too firm or too soft to keep your head from sinking too low.

Are you approaching sleeping time on your stomach? You should reach for a thin pillow to level the head and neck with the rest of the spine. Combination sleepers should consider a pillow that offers it all in one package.

We've selected five top pillow picks that will help you sleep deeply and feel well-rested no matter what your sleep position is.

No More Aches Neck Pillow for Pain Relief $39.99

The No More Aches Neck Pillow for Pain Relief is the perfect option for combination sleepers. The pillow is crafted with a crescent-shaped design that harmonizes with your body's sleep stance. It is tailored to your shoulder's natural position for comfort and offers ample space for pain relief.

viewstar Pillows Queen Size Set of 2 $34.99

These viewstar Pillows Queen Size Set of 2 tick all the boxes for a back sleeper. The pillows are filled with premium down alternative clusters to ensure optimal support for your head and neck, providing snug cradling without too much sinkage.

Sidney Sleep Pillow for Side Sleepers $64.99, now $54.99

Customers love the quality, support and pain relief the Sidney Sleep Pillow for Side Sleepers delivers. This memory foam bed pillow gives you the power to shape your sleep to your liking. The outer pillowcase is machine washable.

Hcore Ultra Thin Pillow 2.75" Stomach Sleeping $32.99, now $26.99

This Hcore Ultra Thin Pillow is the perfect option for stomach sleepers. The double-sided washable pillowcase features cool ice silk fabric on one side and soft, breathable lyocell knitted fabric on the other.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows Set of 2 $59.99

This Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillow set is a bestseller on Amazon. The pillows have a 250 thread count cover filled with a soft-down alternative. Whether you're a back, side, or stomach sleeper, the bounce-back design of these cooling pillows will keep their shape in every position.