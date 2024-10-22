Fun fall date ideas, from enjoying the foliage to having a cozy night in

There are so many great ways to spend a date during the fall with your love.

With the temperature cool and crisp and with the beautiful foliage, outdoor activities are a must. For those who want to spend a date night cozied up inside, there are plenty of options for that approach as well.

Apple picking, for example, is a fall staple. The occasion can be made even more seasonal with a warm apple cider in hand as you pick the fruit off trees.

The season is also a time when many festivals are in full swing, filled with fall favorites.

If you're in need of some date inspiration for fall, here are a few ideas.

Apple picking is a classic fall activity that makes for the perfect date.

Picking apples makes for an enjoyable date where you can enjoy the autumn weather around you.

Once you've picked your apples, you can head home and bake fall favorites like apple pie and apple crisp together.

Carving pumpkins is a must for fall.

The first step of carving pumpkins is, of course, finding one to carve. When looking for a pumpkin patch to go to, try to find one that is full of other fun fall activities, like corn mazes and hayrides.

Once you've got your pumpkin picked, head home for the second half of the date, which is carving the pumpkins.

If you don't want to go through the hassle of cleaning out the pumpkin and carving it, you can always paint your pumpkin instead.

Events and festivals are in abundance during fall.

One popular event to attend during the fall months is Oktoberfest.

While Oktoberfest has origins in Germany, there are many places in the U.S. that now hold events recreating the German festival.

Ohio, Vermont, Georgia, Colorado, Michigan and other states advertise their Oktoberfest celebrations year after year.

Visiting a farmer's market can provide hours of fun for you and your special someone as you shop for fresh food from local farmers.

Additionally, look out for fall vendor fairs and pop-ups in your area where you can explore booths selling produce, baked goods, handmade products and more.

These types of fairs tend to ramp up as the holiday season draws near.

Fall is an ideal time to really soak in the beautiful scenery around you. You can do this with a weekend getaway to a location known for its beautiful foliage and fall activities.

One idea is to spend a weekend with nature on a camping trip. While camping, you can be one with the great outdoors by cooking outside over a fire and enjoying a scenic hike.

For a bit of a more luxurious fall getaway, opt to stay at a resort with favorable amenities like an indoor pool and spa services for guests where you and your special someone can enjoy a relaxing couples massage.

There are so many places around the country that offer unforgettable fall experiences for travelers.

Stowe, Vermont; Acadia National Park in Maine; the Catskill Mountains in New York; Aspen, Colorado; and Zion National Park, Utah, are just a few of many examples.

Put your cooking to the test for a date night filled with delicious cuisine this fall.

Pumpkin isn't just used in baked goods like muffins, pie and bread. You can also use it in dinner dishes like ravioli, soup and more.

Choose a delicious pumpkin-inspired recipe to make together, and enjoy your creation with a romantic, candlelit dinner.

If you're not tired of pumpkin after your meal, you can end the night with a fall dessert like pumpkin pie or cookies.

A date doesn't always have to be extravagant.

Some of the best dates are simple ones that are focused on enjoying each other's company.

One simple and romantic but still highly enjoyable date idea for fall is going for a drive.

Make sure to bring some snacks on your mini road trip and a perfectly curated playlist.

Spend hours chatting and enjoying the surrounding scenery.