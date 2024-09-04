It's fall baking season, here are the 10 things you need to bake all your favorites

Is your idea of fall the sweet smell of apple pie, fresh from the oven? Or maybe you’re more of a pumpkin pie person? Then there’s always chocolate pecan pie for the more adventurous bakers. No matter what you’re baking this fall, you need the right baking essentials to create beautifully crafted desserts.

These 10 kitchen items will help bring your baked goods to life, adding a fall theme to each one of your baking creations.

You can turn all your favorite cookies into fall-themed delights. It doesn’t matter if your go-to is chocolate chip, pumpkin, molasses or sugar cookies, these leaf cookie cutters make fall baking fun and easy. You can get leaf cookie cutters from Amazon or Walmart.

Once you’ve baked apple pie, cookies or any other fall favorites, you need a good pair of oven mitts to take the hot pans out of the oven. Add to your fall vibe when you break out your fall-themed mitts.

You can get orange plaid Kitchen Aid mitts on Amazon or you can choose to celebrate the spooky side of fall with a ghost and jack-o-lantern mitts from Michaels.

Come fall, cupcakes become a staple. Whether you’re bringing cupcakes to a party or just making them for the family, fall cupcake liners add some seasonal festivity to your baking. Walmart has a 24-pack of leaf paper liners. You can also find a leaf variety pack of cupcake liners on Amazon.

Cakelets are mini cakes in adorable shapes like these pumpkins, leaves and acorns. The Nordic Ware autumn cakelet pan is a long-lasting cake pan made by a well-known baking brand.

Pumpkin pie, apple pie, pecan pie and cherry pie all have a few things in common: they’re classic fall pies, and they all require pie plates for baking. A good pie plate can help you craft a great pie.

You can get a set of four glass pie plates in different sizes or Le Creuset makes stoneware pie plates in gorgeous fall colors.

Mixing bowls are an important key kitchen item necessary for all your fall baking. Amazon has a set of seven stainless steel mixing bowls that come with silicone covers for easy fridge storage. Anyone who prefers ceramic will love these Pioneer Woman ceramic mixing bowls from Walmart. Each bowl is fall-themed and colored, giving you easy fall decorations.

Making a lattice for your pies can be difficult with just a knife, but a lattice roller makes it a lot easier. Just roll the roller over your rolled out pie crust, and it cuts each piece in a lattice pattern. You can find lattice rollers at Walmart or on Amazon.

Halloween is one of the best parts of fall, so baking a giant cake to celebrate is a fun addition to any Halloween party. Nordic Ware makes a haunted manor bundt pan that’ll entertain everyone who is a fan of the spooky season.

Hand pies make great breakfast baked goods and desserts alike. Fall-themed molds can make your hand pies more reminiscent of fall. Amazon has a three-pack of hand pie molds shaped like an acorn, pumpkin and apple.

A fall-themed baking pan makes your kitchen more festive and adds to your fall aesthetic. Le Creuset makes pumpkin-shaped baking casserole dishes. It’s essentially a pie plate with a pumpkin lid for a variety of baking needs. You can buy these dishes on Le Creuset’s site or Amazon.