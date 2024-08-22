Here are 5 places to enjoy the fall foliage in the US 

With the end of summer comes the changing of the leaves. If you plan to see fall foliage this year, we've rounded up some ideal places to visit wherever you are in the continental U.S.

Leaves can change their color from as early as mid-September all the way through early November. Typically, the second and third week of October are the peak times, but this depends on what region of the US you live in. For example, Southern states typically see leaves change colors a little later than those in the Northern states because it tends to get cooler later in the season. But enjoying the fall foliage isn't limited to the scenery; fall weather is a great time to enjoy activities like hiking and wildlife watching.

Here are five places to enjoy the fall foliage in the U.S. and six accessories you need on your trip.

Talimena National Scenic Byway

The Talimena National Scenic Byway is a well-known spot for fall foliage in the central U.S. region. This 54-mile drive winds through the Ouachita National Forest in Oklahoma and Arkansas, and is a popular destination for those looking to capture the beauty of the season. The best time to see the peak colors is usually from the last week of October through the first week of November.

Texas Hill Country

The Texas Hill Country is a great spot to catch changing colors towards the end of fall. Any of the several national state parks in the area are great places to visit, but some say that Garner State Park is the best place to see fall colors in Texas. The park's autumn colors reflect in the turquoise waters of the Frio River.

Acadia National Park

Maine offers some peak fall foliage viewing, but Acadia National Park is a prime spot to enjoy the best colors. You can check the status of fall foliage in Maine on the state's fall foliage website, which is updated every Wednesday during the season, to find out when to visit for peak fall colors.

Lake Geneva region

If you are near the Midwest, the Lake Geneva region in Wisconsin is a popular spot to catch fall colors. The region has an abundance of lakes, nature areas and outdoor recreation spaces, so you can capture the season and bypass the crowds.

Great Smoky Mountains

The Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee offer prime fall foliage viewing from early to mid-October, but colors usually reach their peak between mid-October and early November. One way to enjoy the changing of the leaves is to drive the Clingmans Dome Road, the Blue Ridge Parkway or the Foothills Parkway.

Beyond awesome photography gear to get the best shots, here are six other must-haves if you plan to go outside for a hike and enjoy fall's colorful show.

Original price:$19.99

Make sure to pack this handy first aid kit on any of your scenic drives. It is small enough to fit in your pocket if you decide to stop for a long walk. The kit includes a variety of supplies that can be used to treat cuts and scrapes to more serious injuries. Or another ultralight kit, $18.99 at Backcountry, has enough first aid to cover a one to 28-day trip.

Original price: $21.99

A knife can be helpful to carry while hiking, and some say it's always a good idea. This Smith and Wesson folding knife is made with a black high-carbon stainless-steel partially serrated clip-point blade. Or this Rubato pocket tool, $34.99 at Olight USA, has high wear resistance, durability and optimal grip.

Carry your gear in a funky little pack that also doubles as a hydration pack, like Cotopaxi's Lagos hydration pack. The pack provides lightweight storage and convenient hydration for time on the trail. For a more affordable option, you can also pack a water bottle and all your other gear in this Ozark Trail 10-liter day pack, which costs $4.97 at Walmart.

Original price: $249.88

This ultralight rain jacket is easy to pack and will keep you prepared for whatever weather is ahead. It features two deep zip pockets on the outside and two secret wide pockets on the inside to keep your gear dry. Keep dry and warm in this Patagonia jacket for women, on sale for $125 at Backcountry.

If you have the space, pack binoculars to enjoy watching wildlife during your hike. These Nikon PROSTAFF, for sale at Walmart, provide a wide field of view that shows more of the scene and are also easier to hold steady, which is excellent for locating wildlife or using binoculars on the go. You can buy the same binoculars on Amazon.

The new Stanley Cross Bottle, available at Stanley, features all you've come to enjoy from the quencher – double wall, vacuum insulation, a leakproof fit – plus a silicone base to cushion every landing, a tinted lid cover, and a soft-woven jacquard strap. Wear it on your hike for a trendy way to keep hydrated. You can also buy the cross bottle at Dick's Sporting Goods.