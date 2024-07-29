Florida Congressman Mike Waltz to release new book on Green Beret lessons and leadership

FIRST ON FOX: Rep. Mike Waltz, R Fla., who represents Florida’s 6th Congressional District, will release a new book this fall called "Hard Truths: Think and Lead Like a Green Beret."

The book will be out from St. Martin’s Press on Oct. 22, 2024.

Waltz, a retired colonel, is the first Green Beret to be elected to Congress.

"Green Berets are elite in the world of special operations warriors," Waltz told Fox News Digital in emailed comments this week.

"In ‘Hard Truths: Think and Lead Like a Green Beret,’ I share the mindset required for success in combat, business and in Congress."

Readers will encounter, he said, "the tough lessons I learned as a Green Beret fighting the Taliban in Afghanistan, completing special forces training, making it all the way to Congress and ultimately conquering the difficult issues America faces today."

Former President Donald Trump has said of Waltz, "When I want to know about the military, I call him."

During the 2024 national election cycle, Waltz is serving as a key Republican voice on defense and foreign policy matters.

During his time on active duty, Waltz did multiple tours in Afghanistan, the Middle East and Africa.

In Afghanistan, he led the teams who searched for deserter Pvt. Bowe Berghdal.

In his new book, Waltz relates one of the many dramatic experiences during his military service. Up in the mountains of Afghanistan, one of Waltz's snipers watched through his scope as a young boy acted as a spotter for the Taliban mortars that were attacking a Green Beret position.

The sniper requested permission to fire — but Waltz refused, insisting on restraint.

The child was spared, and the position was held, Waltz writes in the book.

Later that same day, Waltz visited a nearby Afghan village and discovered the Taliban had hanged a boy in front of his family. Why? Because the child wasn't willing to fight for them.

Waltz said that the difficult experiences in war that he faced — and the difficult decisions he had to make regarding life and death on the battlefield — drive the messages of his book.

The book will share how "the mindset he honed in military service can help anyone ― in politics, in business or in life ― conquer everyday challenges," according to materials shared with Fox News Digital.

Waltz also relates how Green Beret principles "teach conflict resolution and emphasize the importance of discipline and self-control. Determination, persistence and bold leadership are all key elements of the book."

Jack Carr, former Navy SEAL sniper and the No. 1 New York Times bestselling author of the "Terminal List" series, said in advance materials about the book, "Veterans like Congressman Waltz who have sacrificed and invested in America offer hope for the future."

Carr also said, "Waltz understands the importance of maintaining the moral high ground in combat and in Congress and of applying the lessons of the past to create a brighter future for us all."

A former White House counterterrorism policy adviser, Waltz is also the author of the book "Warrior Diplomat: a Green Beret's Battles from Washington to Afghanistan."

He graduated from the Virginia Military Institute with honors and served for 27 years in the U.S. Army and National Guard, retiring during his second term in Congress.

For his actions in combat, he was decorated with four Bronze Stars, two of them with valor, as his biography notes.

He grew up in Jacksonville, Florida. He is married and has two children.

He is the son and grandson of Navy chiefs.