Amazon just slashed the Apple Watch Series 10 by $100 – get it now while the deal lasts

On the heels of its Big Spring Sale, Amazon is currently featuring huge discounts on Apple Watches. The Series 10, Ultra 2 and SE Apple Watches are all on sale, with the Series 10 currently $100 off!

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to finally get your first Apple Watch or upgrade to a newer edition, now is the perfect time. Apple rarely offers such significant discounts, so grab your new watch before the price goes back up.

Original price: $399

Apple’s newest edition of its classic Apple Watch, the Series 10, has up to 30% more screen area than previous generations. It’s also designed to be lighter and more comfortable for long-term wear.

An Apple Watch Series 10 will be your personal health assistance, giving you the ability to take an ECG at any time, and providing notifications when you have a high or low heart rate. You can also view overnight health metrics like your heart rate and respiratory rate, to get some insight into how you’re sleeping. The Series 10 will even let you know if it detects signs of sleep apnea.

You also get a built-in fitness tracker that carefully measures the way you move. Pair it with the Workout app, and you can better plan your workouts and track the intensity of your workouts. Divers and swimmers can even wear their watch during their favorite water activities. Apple Watch Series 10 also comes with three months of Apple Fitness+ for free.

If you want your Apple Watch Series 10 to connect to cellular, you can still get $100 off the upgraded version, so you’ll pay $429 instead of $529. The cellular version of the Series 10 allows you to play music, take phone calls, receive text messages and anything else your typical iPhone can do, all without being connected to Wi-Fi.

Original price: $799

As its name implies, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is Apple’s most high-tech watch. It’s designed for athletes and includes advanced features for runners, bikers, swimmers, hikers and more. Cyclists can see their speed, heart rate and elevation when connected to the Workout app, and hikers can use maps offline to navigate their journeys through the woods.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 has even more advanced metrics than other versions, including Heart Rate Zones, custom workouts and training load, which provides insights into the impact your workouts have on your body over time.

Since the Ultra 2 Watch is built with athletes in mind, it’s extremely rugged. It’s water-resistant and has a corrosion-resistant titanium case. With built-in cellular, the Ultra 2 gives you everything your cellphone provides.

Original price: $249

Apple continues to make an SE version of the iPhone for those looking for a cheaper option, and they do the same for the Apple Watch. The Apple Watch SE focuses on just the essentials to keep costs low but still provides all the go-to features many Apple Watch wearers are looking for.

When connected to Wi-Fi, you can send texts, make phone calls and listen to music. You also get helpful health tracking, such as heart rate monitoring, fall detection and crash detection. Like other versions of the Apple Watch, your SE will let you know if your heart rate is too high, low or if there is an abnormal rhythm.

You can easily customize your Apple Watch SE to your personal style by switching out the band, which comes in a variety of colors and materials. Pair your Watch with the Workout app, and you can customize your workouts as well.