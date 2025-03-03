Must-have spring sneakers for your wardrobe

A good pair of sneakers is not just a fashion statement but a functional essential, ensuring your feet stay comfortable and supported throughout your day. As you pack away your winter boots , making sure you have the proper shoes for spring is crucial to maintaining your foot health and enjoying the season to the fullest.

Spring sneakers come in various styles to suit different needs, whether you prioritize athletic performance, aesthetic appeal or a mixture of both. Here are 10 spring-ready styles that’ll help you enjoy the new season.

These everyday walking shoes by Reebok are designed for those who spend time on their feet but don’t necessarily engage in high-impact activities. They feature cushioned insoles, breathable materials and a lightweight design for under $50. They come in several colors and are easy to toss in the machine when they get dirty! They also make the same style for men .

For those who love outdoor adventures (that includes tricky terrain), these hiking sneakers from Merrell are a must-have. Unlike traditional boots, hiking sneakers offer a lighter, more flexible alternative while still providing excellent grip and support on uneven terrain. You won’t waste your money as this style seamlessly transitions from trails to casual wear. That’s also the case with this women’s version, which is super stylish in the cream color with gold accents.

Nike’s Revolution 5 running sneakers are built for performance, offering advanced cushioning, energy return and support for high-impact activities at a wallet-friendly price point, especially for the Nike brand. They’re essential for anyone who wants to have a dedicated jogging or running shoe, especially on pavement. Like most of the other styles featured, this particular sneaker is offered in both a men’s and a woman’s version.

Retro-inspired sneakers blend nostalgic aesthetics with modern comfort, making them a popular choice. Formerly known as "grandpa sneakers," these classic New Balance sneakers have made a resurgence lately with the younger generation. You could also opt for this 80s throwback Reebok high-top sneaker or this aptly-named vintage style .

This leather Cole Haan crosscourt style is perfect for those who prefer a clean, understated look that works well in various settings, from work to weekend outings. The style also comes in several colors, so you can have more than one pair! And, of course, there’s a pair for the guys , too, although if the $100 price tag is too stiff for you, try this lookalike version for less.

White sneakers are versatile, effortlessly chic and a staple in any spring wardrobe. This Hoka style pairs well with almost any outfit, from jeans and tees to dresses and skirts. While the price point is a bit higher, Hoka is popular for its cushioned comfort and lightweight feel, and they do offer a men’s version . Amazon does offer this dupe style for under $20 if you want to try out the trend without spending a lot!

Blurring the lines between sporty and casual, these Kvovzo athletic-casual hybrid sneakers offer the best of both worlds. They’re ideal for people who need versatile shoes to handle light physical activity and still look good in a casual setting (or even for a brisk lunchtime walk at work). And for the ladies, this Project Cloud style is super stylish and will keep you comfy all day if you’re on your feet!

Chunky platform sneakers are a versatile statement shoe that combines comfort and bold style. These Steve Madden platform sneakers feature thick, cushioned soles that provide extra height without sacrificing comfort. They pair seamlessly with everything from flowy dresses to wide-leg trousers. For days when you want to add a playful edge to your outfit, these sneakers are trendy and practical! You can also opt for the look of a classic Reebok but in a platform to truly take your sneaker style to new heights.

Slip-on sneakers are a timeless spring staple known for their ease and breathability. With a lightweight design and minimal fuss, they’re great for a quick outing or a day spent outdoors. This pair from Dr. Scholl’s is an excellent choice because they’re specially designed to be kinder to your feet, with extra cushioning and support. They pair wonderfully with cropped jeans or a breezy sundress, giving off a laid-back, effortlessly chic vibe. Men can enjoy the ease of a slip-on sneaker as well, and this Lugz pair comes in tons of colors, is a durable canvas and is under $25 a pair.

