10 Father's Day gifts for the book lover

Here is a curated list of 10 awesome gifts for dads who love to read.

You won't find book suggestions, though, because this list is full of gifts that go beyond the bestseller list.

These are about the little extras — like book lights and bookmarks — to round out his reading routines.

None of them are actually books, but all of these gifts can complement his reading passion and flaunt his love of reading.

Here are 10 picks for the dad who loves reading.

Your book-loving dad will appreciate this custom book stamp, on sale for less than $20 at Amazon. The self-inking and wood-handle stampers have ink. The ink colors are black, blue, green, red, or purple.

The embosser option does not require ink; the design is imprinted on the paper. You can also grab a self-inking stamp from Zazzle for around $25.

He will love this Book Nook™ Reading Valet, available for $50 at Uncommon Goods, as a reading time shrine that holds his book, reading glasses, beverage, and phone.

You can buy this beautiful book nook reading valet for less than $30 at Amazon.

Gift him this personalized gorgeous journal, available for under $40 at Papier, so that he can chronicle his reading journey. He can keep track of his most loved reads with journaling prompts that double as book club questions. This reading journal is the perfect place to put literary love into words.

This simpler version of a reading journal, on sale for less than $12 at Walmart, has dated and lined blank pages to use the journal however he wishes.

If Dad is a whiskey drinker and a bookworm, he will love this Classic Literature Rocks Glass on sale for under $8 at Uncommon Goods.

This Alice in Wonderland rock glass set on Amazon sells for less than $25.

This clever cocktail guide, on sale for under $15 at Amazon, pairs cherished novels with classic and cutting-edge drink recipes.

You can also buy the cocktail guide at Barnes & Noble.

When he's looking to take a break from reading, he can celebrate his love of books with this Bibliophile Diverse Spines 500-Piece Puzzle, on sale for around $16 at Walmart.

This 500-piece puzzle features over 60 books colorfully illustrated. You can also buy it on Amazon.

An amber book light, like this mini rechargeable clip-on available for around $10 at Walmart, is a good choice if he likes reading at night because it won't affect his circadian rhythm.

This clip-on also blocks harmful blue light and create a candle-like ambiance. You can also buy a clip-on book light on Amazon for less than $15.

Dad might appreciate a work of art to adorn his reading nook. This Ideal Bookshelf Art. on sale at Wayfaif for around $31, is crafted in the USA with artist-grade canvas, professionally hand-stretched and stapled over North American pine-wood bars in gallery wrap style.

Or maybe a sculpture to adorn his bookshelf, on sale for around $31 at Amazon, might work better.

These socks, on sale for less than $16 at Conscious Steps, are more than fashionable. Conscious Steps partners with Room to Read, a charity working to eliminate illiteracy and gender inequality.

Each pair provides one book for children. Amazon also has a large selection of quirky book-lover socks, like this pair on Amazon for less than $13 that he will surely appreciate.

There are bookmarkers and then there is this personalized leather magnetic bookmark, available for less than $10 at Amazon.

Each of these vintage leather, dual-side, magnetic page dividers feature a bright, inspiring phrase such as "Today is a great day," "Dare to dream big," "You have what it takes," and many more!

This simple, elegantly designed magnetic leather bookmark on sale at Leatherology for $15 is another excellent option.