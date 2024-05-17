7 Fox News Shop items to buy your patriotic dad this Father's Day

Are you on the hunt for the perfect gift that your patriotic dad or father figure will love and appreciate this Father's Day? Shop the selection of patriotic Father's Day gifts at the Fox News Shop. Dad can show off his American pride by wearing a patriotic polo or pouring his whiskey from a beautifully etched proud American dad decanter set.

The Fox News Shop has a selection of Father's Day picks at every price point that will make any dad proud! Make sure to get your order in now to have your gifts arrive in time for Father's Day.

He'll feel pride each time he pours his decanted whiskey from this decanter set priced at less than $100. The set has a decanter displaying the iconic FOX News logo and four rock glasses etched with Proud American Dad.

Patriotic dads and Fox News fans will appreciate pouring their morning cup of Joe in this FOX News Proud American Dad Mug, which sells for less than $15. The mug is made with high-quality ceramic and features the iconic FOX News logo. It is sure to become Dad's favorite!

Dad will enjoy pouring his cold brew into his FOX News Proud American Pint Glass, on sale for less than $30. The glass is adorned with a Proud American Dad logo on one side and the Fox News logo on the other.

His patriotism and pride will stand out wherever he is when he wears this FOX News Proud American Dad Embroidered Polo Shirt, on sale for less than $45. The polo shirt is made of premium materials and tastefully features Proud American Dad and the FOX News logo beautifully embroidered on the front.

If your dad spends any time on the green, he will love this set of six FOX News Proud American Dad Golf Balls, on sale for less than $45. Each of the balls features the Fox News and Proud American Dad logo.

He can take his FOX News Proud American Dad Embroidered Hat, on sale for under $30, golfing, fishing or any outdoor activity and look stylish while supporting FOX News with this timeless accessory. The hat is made of cotton twill and is adjustable.

The patriotic dad will enjoy having this FOX News Proud American Dad Mouse Pad, on sale for less than $20, in his workspace. The mouse pad features the Fox News logo and is crafted with durable materials.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals.