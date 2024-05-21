10 gifts for dads who love to fish

Many dads hit the open water when they want alone time. Fishing is a relaxing, fruitful hobby dads often love, so this Father’s Day, consider getting a gift dedicated to your dad’s favorite hobby. Luckily, there are plenty of gifts for fishermen looking to add a new gadget or pole to their collection.

Here are 10 gifts for dads who spend their weekends fishing on lakes, the ocean or just the local pond down the road.

You can get most of the items on the list in just 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Although your dad likely has a huge collection of fishing poles, any fisherman is happy to add another option to their arsenal. You can get the sleek-looking PENN Fierce IV Spinning Combo from Dick’s Sporting Goods, or there’s a simpler Vendetta Casting Rod from Abu Garcia. Both options are relatively affordable.

Instead of your dad carrying a giant tackle box down to his favorite fishing hole, get him a tackle backpack. Most of the packs can fit enough tackle boxes for an entire fishing army, plus they leave room for water, snacks and any other essentials your dad might need.

Amazon has a large tackle backpack in a variety of colors. Piscifun has a smaller, travel-size tackle bag for dads who like to fish on vacation.

A fishing pole bag holds multiple fishing rods for dads who can’t decide which one to bring. They often have backpack straps for easy carrying, plus additional storage. Find fishing pole bag options on Amazon or through Piscifun.

The right fishing boots help your dad keep his feet from getting soaked while he’s fishing. You can find basic deck boots that are waterproof from Xtratuf, or you can find waders for fly fishing at Simms Fishing. Both pairs of boots are stylish, while providing much needed protection.

Help your dad really relax while fishing by getting him a fishing chair. A good fishing chair is compact and easy to carry, but still comfortable to sit on for a few hours. Walmart has supportive fishing chairs that fold up into a small carrying case. Or get a fishing chair with extra storage underneath from Amazon.

If your dad likes to visit fishing spots far from home, he’ll need a good fish cooler to keep his catch fresh while he travels home. These insulated coolers help keep the smell at bay and keep the fish from spoiling. Find simple fish coolers at Amazon or Tractor Supply.

Does your dad already have everything he could possibly need for fishing? Well, nothing beats a gift card from his favorite store. That way, he can buy whatever he knows he needs for his next fishing trip. You can find Bass Pro Shop gift cards on Amazon or get eGift cards right on Bass Pro Shop’s site.

Fishing hats come in all shapes and sizes. There are sun hats with attached bug nets, like this one from Cabela’s, that help keep bugs away. There are also baseball caps with fishing logos, like these options from Simms Fishing, which are also helpful for keeping the sun at bay.

A mystery tackle box adds some extra fun to your dad’s gift. You can buy a box based on the type of fish your dad often catches, be it bass, catfish or any other kind of fish. The contents inside remain a mystery, however, until opened. Both Dick’s Sporting Goods and Amazon sell mystery tackle boxes.

Wearing polarized sunglasses helps protect your eyes from harmful UV rays. Dads who spend a lot of time outside fishing will appreciate the added layer of protection UV glasses provide. Grab a pair from Amazon for just $20, or splurge on a more unique pair from Peepers.

