Summer fun barbecue essentials include grills, thrills and more

Memorial Day weekend — a time for honoring America's servicemembers who have sacrificed their lives for our country — is also the unofficial kickoff to the summer season.

As you get ready to welcome friends and family to your home or apartment, have you remembered everything you need?

It's easy to overlook a few key items when planning a party or get-together.

Here's a handy checklist of some Amazon essentials with super-fast shipping for your festivities.

These also make great gifts, by the way — and with Father's Day up ahead, keep these in mind for the special dad, uncle or granddad in your life.

You can find them all on Amazon, and they can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member.

You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

Weber Original Kettle Premium Charcoal Grill, $219 on Amazon

There’s nothing like the flavor you get from cooking on a classic charcoal grill.

This iconic model from Weber is perfect for serving up delicious, sizzling BBQ fare. Its durable construction and large cooking area make it ideal for parties and gatherings.

It features a one-touch cleaning system with a high-capacity ash catcher for hassle-free ash cleanup, and it won’t rust or peel, according to the Amazon listing.

20-Piece Deluxe Grill Set, $39 on Amazon

Elevate your grilling game with this comprehensive grill tool set. It includes essential tools like spatulas, tongs, skewers, and corn holders, all neatly packed in an aluminum storage case.

The product’s Amazon listing notes the tools are made of high-quality stainless steel and won’t rust or crack.

It also indicates that customers like "the quality, quantity, ease of cleaning and weight of the barbecue tool set."

YETI Roadie 24 Cooler, $250 on Amazon

If you haven’t yet jumped on the YETI bandwagon, it might be time to do so.

Avoid the embarrassment of warm beer with this stylish Roadie 24 cooler, which keeps your beverages ice-cold throughout the day, sometimes even longer if needed.

Its compact size makes it perfect for transporting drinks to your BBQ location, while its superior insulation ensures long-lasting coldness.

KOSIN BBQ Grill Light, $11.69 on Amazon

Summer days may be great — but oh, those summer nights.

Extend your grilling sessions into the warm, breezy evenings with this LED grill light from KOSIN, available now for a limited-time deal of $11.69 on Amazon.

Its adjustable design and powerful illumination make it easy to grill with precision, even in low-light conditions.

It is portable and easily mounts to a torch, so you can use it anywhere you need some nighttime lighting.

MEATER Plus Smart Meat Thermometer, $69.95 on Amazon

It’s the party favor no one wants: Don’t risk your guests getting sick from undercooked foods.

This smart meat thermometer hooks to your smartphone via Bluetooth and ensures your grilled meats are perfectly cooked.

It provides accurate temperature readings and tells you when your meal will be ready to serve and eat.

This "plus" version is great for grilling because it has a longer range of 165 feet, which can penetrate walls.

That means you (and your phone) can move about easily and not have to worry about losing track of your food.