Step up your BBQ game with these 10 grill accessories

Grilling season is finally here! The season kicks off with National BBQ Day on May 16th, a day when every grilling enthusiest will want to spend the whole day outside cooking for everyone in the neighborhood.

It doesn’t matter if you’ve been grilling for years or if you just got your first hand-me-down grill, we’ve lined up the must-have gadgets and gizmos that will transform your char-grilled endeavors and turn you into a true grill master.

A pair of BBQ grill gloves lets you pick up anything cooking on the grill without burning yourself. Grab a pair of heat-resistant gloves from Amazon for under $20 or spring for some premium, more durable gloves from Weber.

You can cook ribs and other meats straight on your grill rack, of course, but to get an even cook, a rotisserie tray can help. The BBQ Guys created the idea of a multi-rack rotisserie, so you can cook all your favorites at once. You can also buy the BBQ Guys Rotisserie through Amazon.

A smoker box allows you to add wood chips that help season anything you’re cooking. The BBQ Guys have a thin smoker box that works with any grill. Amazon also has a more affordable, smaller option.

Every griller needs a set of cooking utensils just for the grill. Weber has a classic, three-piece set complete with tongs, a spatula and a basting brush. Grillers that already have some utensils but want to up their collection, Amazon has a 38-piece grill set with everything you could possibly need.

Sometimes, a griddle provides a more even cook for breakfast foods and other fast-cooking meals. Both Weber and Tractor Supply have griddles you can slide over your entire grill or one side to cook different foods at the same time.

Make sure your meats are all properly cooked with the help of a meat thermometer. The BBQ Guys have an infrared thermometer that lets you tell the temperature without puncturing the meat, just point it at your food and get a temperature read. Amazon has another option that allows you to insert the thermometer and keep track of the temperature via an app on your phone.

Every grill master needs a grilling apron. Grillers that want lots of pocket space will appreciate the Oklahoma Joe’s apron Lowe's has in stock. Guys and gals who need a more durable apron can look no further than the leather apron offered by the BBQ Guys.

Cleaning your grill is important and prevents build-up that leads to dangerous flames. Metal bristle brushes aren’t the safest. The bristles can break off and get lodged in the food you’re grilling. Instead, get a bristle-free, wire brush from Amazon or Walmart.

Believe it or not, you can cook tacos right on the grill. Doing so is a lot easier when you have a taco rack you can pop right on the grill. Dick’s Sporting Goods has a two-pack of taco racks for just over $25, while Walmart has a single rack for under $10.

Keep your side shelves clean on your grill by covering them with silicone grill mats. They’re easy to take off and clean as needed and help prevent BBQ sauce and grease stains. You can find mat options under $20 on Amazon and Walmart.

