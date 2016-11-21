Chocolates in a heart-shaped box have become a Valentine’s Day staple, but sometimes it can get monotonous.

If you want to mix things up this year with more unique Valentine’s Day treats, take out the mixing bowls and whip up a dessert for or with that someone you love.

Here are some sweet treats to consider making on Valentine’s Day — check out this delicious list.

Chocolate chip cookies Valentine's Day sugar cookies Red velvet cake Cheesecake Strawberry shortcake Valentine's snack mix Chocolate covered pretzels

1. Chocolate chip cookies

Chocolate chip cookies are a classic dessert. Though a standard recipe, they're still easy to enjoy and fun to make.

You can either bake cookies from scratch or pick up premade dough from the store for a quick yet still delicious treat.

2. Valentine’s Day sugar cookies

If chocolate chip cookies aren’t your favorite, give sugar cookies a try.

The best part about making sugar cookies is that you can use cookie cutters of your choice to add a little something extra to the recipe.

Use heart-shaped cutters, hearts featuring Cupid's arrow, X's and O's, flowers and more.

Decorate your sugar cookies with frosting of your choice, sprinkles, write quotes in writing icing, cut shapes from fondant and more to make them extra sentimental and sweet.

3. Red velvet cake

Southern Living says that red velvet cake was invented in the early 20th century.

While the red velvet flavor was popularized in 1930 by the Waldorf-Astoria hotel in New York City, it did not immediately become a staple flavor, notes the magazine.

Red velvet can easily be added to the dessert table as a Valentine's Day centerpiece because of its red color.

Whether you bake this from the box or use a homemade recipe, you'll want to top it with a cream-cheese filling and berries for more flavor and texture. Cut strawberries into little hearts and toss them on or around your cake.

4. Cheesecake

In 2021, the U.S. experienced a cream cheese shortage. Fox News Digital found that business owners were struggling to produce items that include cream cheese as an ingredient, including cheesecake.

Now that it seems the U.S. is back to filling shelves with the fresh cheese, it's totally safe to bake a delicious cheesecake for Valentine's Day.

No-bake, vegan, New York-style, Chicago or just a traditional cheesecake are all popular cheesecake types. Top with strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, caramel, chocolate sauce, marshmallow topping, whipped cream, sprinkles, pineapple, kiwi, graham cracker, Oreo cookies and so on.

5. Strawberry shortcake

Strawberry shortcake is a light and refreshing dessert that anyone can enjoy after a beautiful Valentine's Day dinner.

The ingredients you'll need for strawberry shortcake are strawberries, sugar, flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, heavy cream, vanilla extract and lemon zest, according to Food Network.

6. Valentine’s snack mix

If you are planning a movie night for Valentine’s Day, this snack mix might just be the perfect addition.

The recipe comes from Chelsea’s Messy Apron and is easy to make.

All you need for this is Chex cereal, mini pretzels, Cheerios, Valentine’s M&M’s, white chocolate chips and vegetable oil.

Mix all of your crunchy ingredients together and drizzle melted white chocolate over the top.

7. Chocolate-covered pretzels

All you'll need are pretzels, Hershey kisses and a pack of Valentine's Day M&M’s for a treat you'll want to make again and again.

Line a pan with parchment paper and make rows of pretzel snaps.

Place a single Hershey kiss on the top of each pretzel and put them into the oven until the chocolate becomes soft.

Carefully push an M&M into the Hershey kiss and place the pretzels in the fridge.

If you are looking to add something sweet to your Valentine's Day, any of these recipes will do the trick.