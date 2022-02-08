15 Valentine's Day gifts beyond chocolate, roses and wine

Sure, you could buy your sweetheart flowers or a box of chocolates. But why not surprise and delight them with these wonderful gifts, from bath products to a decadent cheese collection? Read on and place your order ASAP to give yourself plenty of time before Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14.

This beautiful tray pairs well with making your partner breakfast in bed. Enjoy the romance of Paris with this made-in-America wooden tray that arrives wrapped with a satin bow.

What to make for breakfast? Pancakes, of course. The New York City restaurant Bubby’s is known for its heaping stack of mouthwatering pancakes, and its new pancake mix is perfect for knocking it out of the park at home. Don’t forget to pick up some nice maple syrup. Maybe the Fort Hamilton Organic Bourbon Barrel Aged Maple Syrup.

Spongellé Heart Collection, $14 each

A heart-shaped body wash-infused buffer is just the thing for a Valentine’s Day surprise. Choose from Sugar Dahlia, Bulgarian Rose, French Lavender and Fressia Pear. There’s also a men’s mini verbena-scented buffer on offer.

If you’re spending Valentine’s Day in, cook up some stellar steak (each "Primal" yields eight to 12 steaks). Just add potatoes and perhaps some creamed spinach for a restaurant-worthy meal at home. For an additional feel, you can add in a chef knife selected by Rastelli’s founder and butcher Ray Rastelli Jr.

Candle company founder Shanay Walker is a rock star. And you’ll be a Cupid-level rock star yourself when you give your better half this aptly themed candle that is brimming with notes of bergamot, grapefruit, verbena, neroli, orange blossom, vetiver and more.

Got a cheese enthusiast for a partner? Fulfill their dairy dreams with this spectacular collection of cheeses (Quicke’s Red Leicester, Long Clawson Stilton and Somerdale Il Truffelino, to name a few) from across the pond. With travel largely on pause, it’s a great excuse to enjoy a taste of the U.K. without leaving your couch. Overnight shipping is included in the list price in case you waited until the last minute to order a Valentine’s Day gift.

These premium, hand-stitched blankets make a welcome gift for Valentine’s Day. With a large array of designs to choose from (patterns, licensed NFL teams, college teams, animal prints and more) there’s something for everyone. Made in the U.S.A., these blankets also are super soft thanks to MicroPlush fabric and are built to last.

Heirloom, from $39

If you’re separated from loved ones this Valentine’s Day, this video-playing book is sure to bring a smile to their faces. You simply upload up to 10 or 20 minutes of home videos to Heirloom’s website and let its team take it from there, creating a special keepsake for the recipient to watch wrapped in a festive book cover (it recently launched four new VDay covers). Each video book is rechargeable for lasting enjoyment, and the custom books arrive in five business days.

Make delicious bubble tea at home in under three minutes with these fun kits. The starter bundle is enough to make 12 drinks and includes enough tea packets for six original milk tea beverages and six taro milk tea beverages.

For the Apple tech guru, wow them with this new device that simultaneously powers three Apple devices at once. As a bonus, the wireless charging station means less clutter in your home.

This unisex bath robe is oh-so-comfortable and the perfect way for your loved one to pamper themselves after that long, relaxing bath that they need to start carving more time out for already. For an extra $10, you can personalize this robe with 100-plus monogram options.

If your lady loves fitness and fashion, combine the two into one perfect gift with this sleek fitness tracker from industry leader Fitbit. Featuring up to five days of battery life, the slim and comfortable tracker has helpful wellness tools like stress management and sleep scores, guided meditations, and reminders to move throughout the day.

This will be on sale for $99.95 through Feb. 14. For fellas, try the recently released Fitbit Charge 5, currently on sale for $119.95.

Goldbelly, prices vary

I Love You Donuts from Angel Food Bakery ($85), Tapas the José Andrés Way ($179), Dora's Heart-Shaped Ravioli from Truli ($99), Heart-Shaped Rainbow Cookies by Chef Cat Cora ($59), Goldbelly Red Rose Chocolate Cake by We Take the Cake ($79), the list goes on an on for wonderful food gifts from the gourmet ecommerce platform. If you waited until the eleventh hour, try an e-gift card.

This umbrella is practical, and its bright yellow color is sure to get the user grinning. Every umbrella sold supports a family in need with one year of health, agriculture, life or disaster insurance, too. This high-quality umbrella made with a vented canopy crafted from recycled plastic bottles pairs well with a Valentine’s Day card about how there’s nobody you’d rather walk through the rainy days of life with.

Does your sweetheart put hot sauce on everything? This three-pack includes a bottle of Jalapeño + Citra, Fresno + Simcoe, and Scotch Bonnet + Mosaic Hops hot sauces.

