10 Valentine's Day gifts he will actually use that you can find on Amazon

Can you put a price on love? Americans in relationships feel their partner/significant other expects them to spend, on average, $157.52 on gifts for Valentine's Day. Whether you intend to spend big bucks or are looking for budget picks under $100, Amazon has hundreds of unique ways to express "I love you" to fit every budget.

Below, we've compiled a list of 10 unique Valentine's Day gift ideas on Amazon that will make the man in your life feel appreciated. Amazon has a V-Day gift shop full of ways to say I love you that will delight your significant other. Make sure they are delivered on time by signing up for a Prime membership. The benefits include fast, free delivery, access to invite-only deals and the option to Buy With Prime. Most purchases can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your holiday shopping today.

Spark the romance with these 10 picks for him:

Versace Eros Flame for Men $81.99

Versace Eros Flame for Men is a fragrance for a strong, passionate, self-confident man deeply in touch with his emotions. The fragrance comes in a bottle embossed with the iconic Versace logo and has a woody, spicy scent with notes of lemon, orange, black pepper, wild rosemary, pepperwood, geranium, rose, cedar, patchouli, tonka bean and vanilla.

Lacoste 12.12 Men's Classic Water Resistant Quartz Watch $95.00, now $90.31

The Lacoste 12.12 Men's Classic has been reinvented for a new generation. With a unique rounded and faceted case and matte-finished bezel, this timepiece has a sleek and minimalist design.

Jerky Heart $39.99

This romantic heart-shaped box includes a selection of 13 jerky treats masquerading as chocolate. The Original Jerky Heart has seasoned beef and turkey jerky treats in flavors like Sriracha Honey, Brooklyn Style Everything, Root Beer Habanero, Whiskey Maple, and Honey Bourbon.

TheraFlow Foot Massager $24.99, now $15.99

This TheraFlow Foot Massager is perfect for the man on his feet all day. The foot massage roller features two different types of acupressure nubs and five rows.

SAMEAT Heated Towel Warmers $99.98

Heat up his shower experience with this SAMEAT Towel Warmer. The ultra-large bucket towel warmer accommodates up to two 40" X 70" oversized bath towels but is also great for warming bathrobes, blankets, PJs and more!

AeroGarden Sprout with Gourmet Herbs Seed Pod Kit $59.99, now $55.99

Try this AeroGarden Sprout with Gourmet Herbs Seed Pod Kit for a gift that symbolizes nurturing and growth. The design is compact enough to fit in a small kitchen and can grow up to 3 plants at a time, up to 10" tall.

Pentax 8.5x21 U-Series Papilio II Binocular $149.95, now $97.53

Help take his bird-watching game to the next level with the Pentax 8.5x21 U-Series Papilio II Binocular. The binoculars are compact, lightweight and have a close minimum focusing distance, making them ideal for observing things like butterflies or flowers. They also have excellent all-round optical performance and can focus to infinity.

glacio Ice Cube Trays Silicone $19.99, now $16.99

Upgrade his whiskey experience with these ice cube trays that make giant ice cubes. More than a novelty, big ice melts/dilutes more slowly, making them ideal for your Old Fashioned, Scotch, Bourbon, or Blended Whiskey.

DeeCoo Whiskey Glasses $20.99

He'll love these DeeCoo Whiskey Glasses that maintain his favorite whiskey's full flavor profile. This set of 6 premium whiskey glasses can be used for whiskey and almost any cocktails you can think of, and they are perfect for those large ice cubes.

Wacaco Minipresso GR, Portable Espresso Machine $54.90

The Wacaco Minipresso GR is a portable espresso maker that is compact and easy to use. It's the perfect pick for a coffee lover on the move. He will only need hot water and freshly ground beans to sip on espresso anywhere.