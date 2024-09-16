Cotton candy burrito stuffed with ice cream goes viral, plus barefoot passengers could be removed from flights

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

SWEET OR SAVORY? – A super-sweet cotton candy burrito stuffed with ice cream and candy will be sold at the Arizona Cardinals' home games this season at State Farm Stadium. Continue reading...

'CHIMP CRAZY' OBSESSION – The HBO exotic animal docuseries "Chimp Crazy" has captivated viewers as it shares the story of a woman who owned chimpanzees while battling with animal rights groups and authorities. Continue reading…

STOMPING GROUNDS – You might want to think before taking your socks off while flying, as some airlines restrict passengers from going barefoot, according to "conditions of carriage" contracts. Continue reading...

'THINK SLOWLY' –A.J. Jacobs, bestselling author of the new book "The Year of Living Constitutionally," says slower, more thoughtful reasoning is needed today — and cites the Founders as a model. Continue reading...

'PRAYING AND HOPING' – Orna and Ronen Neutra spoke to Fox News Digital about their son, Omer, being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza. The parents shared their reactions to the recent murders of hostages. Continue reading...

QUIZ YOURSELF – The American Culture Quiz is a weekly test of our unique national traits, trends, history and people. This time, test your knowledge of presidents, food and more. Continue reading...

FESTIVE FRAGRANCES – These 10 candles will make your home smell like the inside of a cozy cabin or like a bakery filled with apple pies. Continue reading…

'GOOD FOR MY SOUL'– Former "CHiPs" star Erik Estrada explains how faith has transformed his life with his show "Divine Renovation." Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

