Find the purrrfect dog bed for your furry friend

Our furry friends hold a cherished place in our hearts and homes and provide that constant companionship and support that only a pet can. Whether or not you give your precious pet a coveted spot on your bed at night is a personal choice, but we can pamper our pets with their own cozy haven, in the form of dog beds and cat beds. A well-chosen pet bed supports their health and well-being, ensuring they have a dedicated spot to unwind after playful adventures outside or simply to nap the day away.

From plush to more supportive orthopedic designs, selecting the right bed ensures that our pets enjoy the comfort they deserve. Here are 10 pet bed options, each thoughtfully designed to cater to different needs and preferences.

Orthopedic memory foam beds are an excellent choice for older large breed dogs requiring additional joint support. This memory foam bed from The Dog’s Bed features a waterproof orthopedic design with a washable cover that easily zips on and off, providing comfort and practicality. If you’re looking for something smaller, consider this Petmaker version , which is less than $20 at Petco.

Elevated cots, like this one by Kuranda at Walmart, offer orthopedic comfort by evenly distributing a pet's weight, reducing pressure points. The chew-proof design and easy-to-clean surface make it a durable and practical choice. Adding a machine-washable pad can provide extra coziness for your pup.

Plush donut-shaped beds like this one by Nisrada at Walmart provide security and warmth for pets that love to curl up but also tend to get anxious. The plush bed surrounds them in softness, is washable, comes in 23 colors and offers a calming and cozy retreat for cats and small dogs. Pairing it with this soft kneading blanket from FunnyFuzzy can enhance the snuggling experience – either on their bed or on its own on the floor or a couch.

Brands like MCombo offer pet beds that look like actual human furniture, ensuring your pet snoozes in luxury. This pet sofa is made with premium fabric and soft sponge fill, mirroring the quality of your own living room couch. Complementing the bed with matching pillows can elevate the aesthetic and comfort. If you want to also offer your pup a spot on your couch, pick up this FurHaven Sofa Buddy cover to keep them comfortable while also protecting your furniture from wear and tear.

Cave-style beds cater to pets that enjoy burrowing and resting out of sight. This FurHaven Snuggery bed offers a soft, enclosed space for your pet and comes in a choice of three sizes and three colors. Including a bed warmer and heating pad can provide additional warmth and coziness during colder months.

For pets that spend time outdoors, waterproof beds are essential. The Cheerhunting outdoor pet mat is designed for travel and outdoor use, featuring an insulated sleeping space and a built-in sleeping bag that doubles as a pillow. A portable canopy can offer shade and protection from the elements.

This Molly Mutt duvet allows pet owners to create a customized bed by stuffing the duvet cover with old clothes or blankets. It offers a sustainable and stylish option enabling your pet to enjoy your scent whenever they snuggle in for a nap. Picking up a stuff sack can help keep the filling organized and make cleaning easier.

Designed to reduce anxiety, calming beds like this Mora Pets cat mat envelops pets in plush fabric, providing a soothing environment. It has a special technology that heats up using your cat’s own body heat. If your cat’s a climber and would prefer a cat tree instead, this one has plenty of spots for them to stop and snooze.

Cooling gel beds are an excellent option for pets in warmer climates or those prone to overheating. The Chillz cooling mat for dogs and cats is designed with a layer of cooling gel that helps regulate your pet's body temperature, helping them to beat the heat. It's lightweight, portable, easy to clean and doesn’t require refrigeration, making it ideal for use at home or on the go. Adding a soft cover can make the bed cozier while maintaining the cooling effect.

