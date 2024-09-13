Popular docuseries 'Chimp Crazy' draws in viewers while igniting animal rights debate

The director behind "Tiger King" is sparking reactions from animal rights groups and viewers of the latest docuseries, "Chimp Crazy," which has shined another spotlight on exotic animals.

"Chimp Crazy," produced and directed by filmmaker Eric Goode, is a four-part series streaming on HBO that's based on real stories of people's love for chimpanzees.

The woman at the center of the series, Tonia Haddix, is an exotic animal broker who has many run-ins with authorities and animal rights groups who appeared to be concerned about her treatment of the chimps.

Haddix cared for seven chimpanzees and bred them as talent for films and photo shoots, FOX 2 reported.

She had a strong attachment to one chimpanzee, Tonka, who was featured in several films. Haddix claimed that the chimp had died after authorities removed some of the animals from a home where Haddix was caring for them in Missouri.

PETA and other animal rights groups, along with federal authorities intervened —eventually finding Tonka inside a cage located in Haddix’s basement.

Tonka was eventually moved to a sanctuary to live with other chimpanzees. The sanctuary is located in Florida, according to Born Free USA, an animal rights nonprofit.

Viewers took to social media to share their obsession with the series, some showing support for Haddix while others call into question the ethical treatment of the primates.

"I cannot believe that A. Just anyone can buy a chimpanzee and B. That anyone would want one," said one user on Instagram.

The user added, "The lady in the show is obviously crazy, but apparently there are many chimps in private homes and the stories never end well. The owners are either attacked by the "pet" or the poor animal spends the rest of its life in a cage."

"We know you have a good heart and intentions, Tonia. He looks like he’s happy and living free. But he definitely misses you," an Instagram user wrote on Haddix's page.

"The worst part about this show is seeing the chimps be fed all of this fast food like...you are killing them," posted one woman on X.

Another posted, "I will never ever understand why anyone would get so close to dangerous animals. This docuseries is a must watch."

"I didn't imagine this docuseries would have me in tears. Just finished episode 3, and it was absolutely heartbreaking. The humans who keep these animals captive are 100% responsible for the trauma and sadness they experience. This makes me so angry," posted a woman on X.

One man said, "I really like Tonia and wish her the best."

"I started chimp crazy and it’s insane. I have two more episodes to go should I sleep or finish it," said a woman.

Another user complemented the series saying, "Besides the incredible subject and captivating archival footage, Chimp Crazy is an impeccably edited doc. I want to copy their storyboarding process."

"Chimp Crazy is BANANAS," posted a user on Tiktok.

PETA Foundation General Counsel Brittany Peet, who appeared in the series and worked on the cases featured in it, told Fox News Digital via email that she encourages people to be moved by the series.

"Chimp Crazy pulls back the curtain on a seedy industry in which unhinged humans, hell-bent on exploiting chimpanzees as props and 'pets,' are willing to defy authorities and endanger everyone around them," Peet wrote.

PETA announced a $10,000 reward for tips that results in the confiscation by authorities of chimpanzees like those featured in the series.

Fox News Digital reached out to Haddix for comment.