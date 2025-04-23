Wayfair's Way Day sale: Save up to 80% off on the perfect sofa

Wayfair's Way Day is back! From April 26 to 28, shoppers can enjoy exclusive savings on all kinds of furniture, including living room sofas.

The sale includes sleeper sofas and modular designs in corduroy and leather. Plus, over the three-day period, customers get free shipping on everything. So, for a living room refresh, now is the perfect opportunity to grab these exclusive discounts.

Here are nine styles on sale now that get great reviews from customers:

Original price: $2,699

This sleeper sofa is modern and all about functionality. It features plush chenille upholstery and clean lines that blend into any space for a modern update. It is durable and comfortable enough to host your overnight guests without worrying about saggy mattresses or uncomfortable sleeping setups.

Original price: $2,272

This sophisticated mid-century sofa features a sleek silhouette. The wooden frame and metal bracket legs provide stability, while tall arms and reversible cushions surround you for extra comfort and support. Elevate your living space in an instant with this choice.

Original price: $1,499

This genuine leather sofa will give your living room a well-deserved upgrade. The sleek and stylish mid-century modern sofa fits into any room. It is crafted from solid and engineered wood and features thin tapered legs with a brown finish for a minimalist touch. The sofa is wrapped in genuine weathered leather in a honey-brown hue.

Original price: $589.99

This soft corduroy sleeper is the ultimate accessory for cozy nights. The sofa features reversible cushions that provide excellent support and plush pillow-style armrests that are the perfect place to perch your feet. Plus, this sofa easily converts into a spacious bed, giving flexibility for overnight guests or relaxing naps.

Original price: $1,459.99

This spacious corduroy modular sectional can be tailored to fit your living room. The L-shaped frame is made from solid wood wrapped in corduroy upholstery. The cushions have great padding for excellent support. This is an oversized sectional, so measure your space to see if it can accommodate it. The sofa also comes with an ottoman.

Original price: $1,199

This sleeper sofa has a classic design that easily fits into any room decor. It features Serta technology with softly rolled arms and square legs, making it equally comfortable to lounge on as it is to get a good night's rest.

Original price: $949.99

This sofa-and-chaise sectional will become the centerpiece of your living area. It is spacious enough to stretch out and enjoy binge weekends of your favorite shows or to share while visiting with family. The sofa features a wooden frame wrapped in textured corduroy fabric and comes with five accent pillows.

Original price: $2,539

This modern modular sectional sofa has a large ottoman and seven toss pillows. It is sturdy and ultra-comfortable and is wrapped in hard-wearing corduroy fabric. It's a perfect sofa for a large family to enjoy movie nights.

Original price: $709.99