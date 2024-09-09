Airline passengers could be removed from flights for going barefoot: Etiquette expert weighs in

You likely want to be cozy while flying for hours at a time, but some airlines have restrictions on how far travelers can go to increase their comfort.

Social media users on TikTok have shared experiences of flying with fellow passengers who have taken off their socks on commercial flights.

The videos have led many to call out the need for education on airplane etiquette.

In fact, many popular airlines could remove a passenger from a flight if they go against a no-barefoot policy.

American Airlines carefully details what is required of passengers in its "conditions of carriage" contract.

In an effort to create a safe environment for all aboard, the airlines require everyone to "dress appropriately," which means "bare feet or offensive clothing aren’t allowed," according to American Airlines.

Rule No. 21 on United Airlines' "Contract of Carriage" is "Refusal of Transport" which is made up of a variety of different reasons why someone may be denied entry onto the plane or possibly removal.

One of the variables listed includes, "passengers who are barefoot, not properly clothed, or whose clothing is lewd, obscene or offensive."

Some airlines only allow those of a certain age to go barefoot while flying.

For the "comfort and safety" of those on the carrier, Southwest Airlines notes that its staff may remove someone if they are barefoot and above the age of 5, or without a disability that requires them to be barefoot.

JetBlue Airways is another airline that abides by the same age rule, according to its carriage contract.

While this rule seems to be popular among U.S.-based airlines, not all foreign airlines have this ban listed in conduct contracts.

Air Canada, Air France or even British Airways, to name a few, do not have any rules listed in the airlines' contract of carriage that allow for the removal of a passenger for being barefoot.

When an airline does implement a no barefoot policy, enforcing it is reportedly up to the flight attendant.

Each contract uses the word "may be required," meaning it is not a hard and fast rule that passengers must follow.

Even though wearing socks is not necessarily required, there could be some fair reasons to keep your toes tucked away while on board.

Jacqueline Whitmore, an etiquette expert, said it is best to keep your feet covered in some capacity.

"From an etiquette standpoint, it is rude to walk about barefooted in a public place as many germs can be transmitted from your feet," Whitmore, who is based in Florida, told Fox News Digital.

"If you plan to take off your shoes on a longer flight, it’s best not to walk around without slippers for your own health and safety. The floor of the plane is extremely dirty, especially in the lavatory. The water on the floor is most likely not water at all."

Whitmore also said that being barefoot can impact those around you.

"For fellow passengers, seeing someone walk around barefoot can be considered unpleasant or unhygienic, which could negatively impact their flying experience."

If you want to get comfortable, but remain hygienic, Whitemore suggests putting on a clean pair of socks, slipping on your slippers or wearing more comfortable shoes.

