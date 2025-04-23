Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC.

10 backyard finds you can get for less during Wayfair's Way Day Sale

Transform your yard with outdoor seating, pools and grilling accessories

Upgrade your backyard setup with these sales.  (iStock)

Wayfair’s biggest sale of the year runs from April 26-28. Wayfair’s Way Day Sale is offering up to 80% off on thousands of products, all with free shipping. During the sale, outdoor furniture, grill accessories and even pools are all on sale.

Turn your backyard into the space you’ve always wanted. Add patio seating, outdoor curtains, lounge chairs and much more and create a gorgeous oasis where you, your friends and family will want to spend all summer.

Set of 4 folding Adirondack chairs: on sale for $410 (62% off)

Original price: $1,076

Add Adirondack chairs to your seating area outside. 

Add Adirondack chairs to your seating area outside.  (Wayfair)

Adirondack chairs are comfy and stylish chairs that are especially durable. This set of four Adirondack chairs fold-up when you’re not using them, making for easy storage. They’re also weather-, water- and UV-resistant, so they’re made to last. You can choose from 14 different colors, including natural wood options or bright colors like turquoise and lime.

10 AMAZON PATIO ITEMS FOR ANYONE LOOKING TO REVAMP THEIR OUTDOOR SPACE

Light-filtering outdoor curtain panels: on sale for $24.99 (55% off)

Original price: $54.99

Keep your deck well shaded with durable outdoor curtains. 

Keep your deck well shaded with durable outdoor curtains.  (Wayfair)

Outdoor curtains block out the sun on hot summer days, so they’re ideal for patios, decks and gazebos. Each set contains two panels and rust-proof grommets. The curtains are mold and mildew-resistant, so they’ll stand up to the elements easily.

Cantilever umbrella: on sale for $84.99 (72% off)

Original price: $299

Create much-needed shade this summer. 

Create much-needed shade this summer.  (Wayfair)

Get the shade you need with a Cantilever outdoor umbrella. The fashionable umbrella is a statement piece for your yard and provides a 10-foot canopy to keep you cool. The easy-to-use crank system opens and closes with a few cranks. Just make sure you add weights to the base of the umbrella stand for added stability.

Shelah 2-person round outdoor dining set: on sale for $94.99 (26% off)

Original price: $127.99

This patio set is ideal for smaller areas. 

This patio set is ideal for smaller areas.  (Wayfair)

Looking for a small bistro set for your patio or deck? The Shelah two-person set will make you feel like you’re sitting outside a café in the summer. You get a small round table and two chairs, all of which are rust-resistant. You can choose 12 different colors to perfectly customize your patio set to your outdoor vibe.

4-person outdoor seating set: on sale for $182.99 (63% off)

Original price: $370

The perfect neutral patio set with a coffee table included. 

The perfect neutral patio set with a coffee table included.  (Wayfair)

This four-person outdoor seating set will fit perfectly into any backyard setup. Included is a small wicker loveseat, two wicker chairs and a coffee table. Each seat includes a comfortable cushion to relax on. The set is made from durable galvanized steel and rattan braid, creating a strong, long-lasting outdoor seating option.

6' x 8' cedar hardtop grill gazebo: on sale for $756.60 (28% off)

Original price: $1,057.93

Make a more comfortable place to grill every night. 

Make a more comfortable place to grill every night.  (Wayfair)

A grill gazebo gives you a comfortable place out of the sun or rain to grill up all your favorites. Plus, they give your outdoor kitchen a unique look. Made from durable steel and hardy cedar, this 6 x 8-foot gazebo is a gorgeous addition to your yard.

12 GRILLS THAT FIT EVERY BUDGET

Ultra XTR frame round above-ground pool set: on sale for $764.99 (31% off)

Original price: $1,102.49

The perfect sized pool for a small family. 

The perfect sized pool for a small family.  (Wayfair)

An above-ground pool for under $1,000 is a major steal! Get your round above-ground pool today and prepare for summer weather. This pool features a blue tile print and graphite exterior, adding to the luxurious feel. Made from galvanized steel, the pool’s frame can withstand a lot of harsh weather. The set comes with the pool itself and the pump necessary to keep your pool nice and clean.

Keoni raised garden bed: on sale for $139.99 (36% off)

Original price: $220

Add garden space to your home with a raised bed. 

Add garden space to your home with a raised bed.  (Wayfair)

Add some extra garden space to your yard with the Keoni raised garden bed. The raised planter can hold herbs, flowers, veggies and any other plants you want to display. On the bottom is a small storage shelf that’s perfect for a watering can, pots or gardening tools. Made from engineered wood, this raised garden bed won’t rot and won’t fade in the sun.

SPRUCE UP YOUR GARDEN WITH THESE 12 GARDEN DECORATIONS

Alirah square outdoor dining table: on sale for $425.99 (47% off)

Original price: $799

A durable four-person table. 

A durable four-person table.  (Wayfair)

When warm weather comes, you’ll want to eat all your meals outdoors. The Alirah outdoor dining table can help you move family meals outside. You can comfortably fit four people around the table, which is made from heavy-duty resin that can withstand inclement weather. You can get this table in 10 different colors, including bold choices like dark green and turquoise, or go natural with the various wood shades.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Nautical chaise: on sale for $369 (30% off)

Original price: $525

Relax in style with this chaise. 

Relax in style with this chaise.  (Wayfair)

Soak up the sun on your new nautical chaise. Whether you want to lounge by the pool or read a good book, the chaise provides a comfortable place to recline. The chaise is weather- and UV-resistant, so it’ll hold up against any weather conditions. You can even recline completely flat when you want to take a nap. Just add a cushion, and you have an even comfier place to lie down. 

