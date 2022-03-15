Massachusetts fire fighters enter burning building to rescue trapped dog

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One family is happy to see their dog recovering.

The animal had become trapped in the Massachusetts family's house after a large fire broke out. Fortunately, local firefighters were able to get the blaze under control enough to enter the still-burning building and pull the animal out before it suffered any serious injuries.

The Westport Fire Department posted a press release about the incident to its Facebook page along with several images of the burned building.

BIDEN TO TRAVEL TO EUROPE NEXT WEEK FOR NATO SUMMIT ON WAR IN UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

According to the release, when firefighters arrived on the scene around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, they were informed that everyone had made it out of the house except for the family's pet golden retriever. Flames and smoke were visible in the rear of the house on both the first and second floors.

Captain Martin and FF Tabares worked to get the fire under control from outside the house. They were eventually able to get it under control and entered the building to search for the dog, despite flames still being present.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The rescue workers found the dog on the second floor, where it was in a semiconscious state. Fortunately, once the animal was brought outside, away from the heat and smoke, it quickly became alert and was able to stand on all fours.

The family has taken the dog to the vet for further inspection, but the animal appeared to be recovering quickly and is expected to make a full recovery.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

According to the fire department, the blaze was potentially caused by a heat lamp that was being used to keep pipes from freezing. The fire damaged multiple floors of the house and made its way all the way up to the attic.