Police officers brave freezing water to rescue stranded dog

Two Spanish police officers waded into a frozen reservoir Wednesday morning to rescue a stranded dog, police said.

Guardia Civil, a national police force in Spain, tweeted video footage of the rescue.

The officers can be seen stripped to the waist as they march into the icy waters to bring the canine to safety.

Police said the dog had gotten stuck in the reservoir in Canfranc, in Aragon, eastern Spain for hours on Tuesday.

The rescue came as a cold front was arriving in the northern part of the country. The Spanish Meteorological Agency was forecasting heavy snowfalls and high winds.

Traffic authorities were urging people to return early from a five-day break due to end on Wednesday to avoid congestion on the road, Reuters reported.