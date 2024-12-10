10 Christmas gifts for fitness enthusiasts who want to sleigh their new year workouts

Fitness enthusiasts who spend their time running, jogging or lifting weights at the gym will appreciate holiday gifts that help them recover from these workouts or work out in different fun ways. These 10 gifts will be loved by anyone whose goal is to get healthy or stay healthy in the new year.

Original price: $24.99

After an intense workout, a cold roller massage ball can help relax muscles and ease any tension. Homedics, the pro at making athlete recovery products, has a Homedics cold massage roller ball that’s easy to use and designed to help sore muscles.

Amazon also has a cold massage roller ball that comes with an easy-to-use handle. It can also be used as a cold or hot massage roller ball. Just stick it in the freezer or dip it in hot water, and you’re good to go. Most Amazon purchases can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your holiday shopping today.

Original price: $29.99

An acupressure mat is ideal for fitness enthusiasts because it helps relieve muscle tension, back pain and frequent headaches. You can get a back mat with a neck mat as well from Amazon or you can opt for a foot acupressure mat that helps the sore feet of runners and joggers.

Original price: $22.99

Jumping rope has some surprising benefits for your health. It works out multiple areas of your body and is great cardio. A smart jump rope tracks your progress, so you don’t need to keep track of how long you’ve worked out for. You can connect this smart jump rope from Amazon to health apps on your Smartphone so you can track all your workouts easily.

Original price: $159.95

The ultimate health tracker, a Fitbit, tracks your heart rate, steps, cardio fitness level and much more. The Fitbit Charge 6 is an easy-to-use, simpler model that’s water-resistant and compact. You can find Fitbits on Amazon or at Walmart.

Original price: $249

Fitness enthusiasts who prefer Apple products can track their workouts and health data via Apple Watches. Among its many other functions, an Apple Watch can connect to the Workout app, which can give insights into how you should be training based on how you work out. You can also get three months of Apple Fitness+ for free, giving you even more access to health tracking tools.

Original price: $239.99

Fitness enthusiasts who have desk-based jobs are likely looking for a way to stay in shape despite sitting all day. A stepper machine that fits under their desk is a great way to gift physical activity, even in the office. The UPGO under the desk elliptical from Walmart has 10 resistance levels and 10 speed settings built in.

For a lower-cost option, Amazon also has the Niceday stepper, which comes with built-in resistance bands for an added workout.

A good water bottle can really brighten the day of a fitness enthusiast. Stainless steel bottles are some of the best bottle options since they’re often free from BPA, lead and phthalates. Owala water bottles are viral water bottles that are stainless steel and insulated, so your drinks will stay ice-cold for hours. They also have leak-proof lids and come in a large variety of unique colors.

Stanley water bottles are also strong choices. They’re known for their durability and constant new releases, so there’s literally an option for everyone.

Original price: $3,995

If you’re ready to splurge this year on your fitness enthusiast, a Tonal at-home gym eliminates the need for visiting a gym in-person. It has absolutely everything you need to get a full body workout. You get smart bars and handles that act like weights, a bench to lift weights on, a roller to aid with recovery, a workout mat and, of course, the screen that features guided workouts.

Original price: 129.98

Perfect for after workouts and just staying warm, a heating mat relieves tension and sore muscles. A Snailax memory foam heating mat can sit on any chair or the ground and easily heats your entire back and neck, helping you relax after a hard workout.

Original price: $249.95

Runners could likely use a good pair of earbuds specifically designed for running. A pair of Beats Powerbeats Pro have built-in adjustable ear hooks so they stay put when running or jogging. They have nine hours of total runtime on a single charge and are sweat and water-resistant.

You can grab a more affordable pair of running when you choose the JLab Go Sport+ earbuds. The over-the-ear hook helps them stay in place and they’re also sweat-resistant.