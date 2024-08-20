Amp up your workouts with the perfect fall running gear

As the leaves change and the air gets crisper, you need to change up your running gear for a more comfortable run. Fall brings a unique set of challenges for those who love to hit the pavement or the trails. The fluctuating temperatures, shorter days, and the constantly changing weather require more than just some shorts and a t-shirt.

Finding the right combination of breathability, insulation and visibility in your fall running gear can help you run longer. Whether it's a moisture-wicking base layer to keep you dry, a reflective jacket for those early evening jogs, or a new pair of trail shoes for the changing terrain, the appropriate running gear helps you focus and makes your run smoother.

Here’s the right running gear to get you through summer and into fall.

Fall means rain in most parts of the country, so a reliable jacket that’s still comfortable to run in can keep you comfortable. Nike has a men’s water-wicking rain jacket made from 100% recycled materials. Nike also has a women’s partially cropped rain jacket that’s midweight, so it’ll keep you warm during colder weather runs.

Leggings are comfortable to run in and are designed to keep you warm during fall runs and hikes. You can get fall-colored leggings from GymShark that are sweat-wicking and provide a flattering fit. Anyone looking for more affordable leggings can find a pair on Amazon, complete with storage pockets for your phone.

As a runner, you know how important it is to have the right pair of shoes. Waterproof shoes are important during rainy and muddy seasons. Nike’s Pagasus shoes have a raised heel that helps your shoes fit snuggly, plus they’re completely customizable and, of course, they’re waterproof.

You can also find Under Armour waterproof shoes on Amazon. They’re built for road running in any condition.

Do you prefer running on trails rather than the road? Trail running shoes are built more durable and are designed to withstand different terrain. Hoka, a popular hiking and trail running brand, has both men's and women’s trail running shoes in unique, bright color combinations.

When you run in the fall, there’s a good chance you’re running when it’s dark out, so a reflective vest is a must to keep you safe. Nathan Sports makes reflective vests that are thin and easy to wear, but provide the ultimate amount of brightness.

You can also find a two-pack of reflective vests from Amazon. They easily snap around your shoulders and waist, so you aren’t weighed down when you’re running.

Although you’ll get pretty warm when you run, if you plan to run in the late fall and through the winter, get a sweatshirt that’ll keep you warm, while providing you with space to run comfortably. You can get a hoodie designed for working from Nike, or grab an oversized hoodie in three dozen different colors from Amazon.

Now that the seasons are getting cooler, a long-sleeve workout shirt can keep you covered but won’t make you too hot. Find a men’s dri-fit shirt from Nike, guaranteed to wick sweat away during your run. GymShark has long-sleeve workout shirts that are partially cropped and sweat-wicking.

When the weather cools, it’s time to trade shorts for joggers. Find stretchy, comfortable running joggers from Hoka and Nike. They come in a few colors and provide the perfect fit, no matter if you’re running on trails or the road.