Children's holiday books to make special moment this season

Reading with your children and sharing stories you cherish (both old and new) helps you and your little ones create memorable traditions and leave a lasting impression for years to come. The holiday season is a magical time for families and reading festive children’s books offers more than just entertainment—they create opportunities for bonding, spark meaningful conversations about traditions and inspire wonder in young minds. Not to mention, books make great gifts for kids of all ages and will hopefully encourage them to get off those tech devices and read!

Whether it’s spreading the joy of Christmas , shining the light of Hanukkah or relishing in the beauty of a snowy winter’s day, these stories help children connect with the spirit of the season while creating cherished memories. So, while you’re on the hunt for all the hottest toys and gifts to place under the tree, here are ten holiday books to help you take a break from the hustle and bustle and immerse yourself into the magic of the season with your children this year.

This enchanting Christmas tale (with a classic movie they can also enjoy!) follows a young boy on a magical train journey to the North Pole. This beautifully illustrated hardcover 30th anniversary-edition of the story captures the spirit of Christmas with its themes of belief, wonder, and the magic of giving. Its lush, colorful illustrations complement the heartfelt story, making it a timeless favorite. While not an anniversary-edition, Walmart has the book for under $10 and you can also pick up the accompanying DVD!

Dr. Seuss’s beloved rhyming story about the Grinch, who tries to steal Christmas from the Whos of Whoville, is a classic lesson in the true meaning of the holiday season. Its whimsical illustrations and memorable characters have captivated generations of readers and inspired several movies of the same name! If they’re Grinch obsessed (and who isn’t?), you can grab the sequel The Grinch Takes a Vacation , which is a hilarious take on the story about everyone’s favorite Christmas grouch.

This award-winning classic book follows young Peter as he explores his neighborhood after a snowfall. Its simple, poetic text and vibrant illustrations have been helping families celebrate the joy and wonder of a winter day for more than 50 years, making it a perfect seasonal read. The book’s message inspires kids to get off their devices and get outside. Scholastic offers a special edition with an accompanying CD if your child likes to read and listen to this meaningful story.

This book follows Hershel of Ostropol as he outsmarts a group of goblins to save the holiday for a village. The suspense, humor and rich illustrations make this a favorite for Hanukkah celebrations. While this is a hardcover/gift edition with a poster, Amazon offers a simpler paperback version for quite a few dollars less.

This beautifully illustrated Ukrainian folktale tells of a boy who loses a mitten in the snow, which becomes a temporary home for a growing number of animals. This oversized board book highlights Brett’s intricate border art for younger kids, and detailed depictions of the woodland creatures make it a visual delight. If you are looking for a stocking stuffer instead, a smaller one is also available at Amazon.

This humorous and heartwarming tale follows a poor girl who receives a magical frying pan that makes endless latkes. The story highlights themes of kindness, family and the joy of the Hanukkah tradition of making latkes and is accompanied by charming illustrations. This book might inspire them to want to make the traditional Jewish pancakes with you, so be sure to pick up this cookbook that’ll make cooking with your tot easy and fun!

Set on a cold, moonlit winter night, this poetic story follows a young girl and her father as they go owling. The lyrical text and stunning watercolor illustrations capture the stillness and beauty of the winter landscape, making it a calming and evocative read. Now that they’re inspired to get outdoors during winter, check out this book with 50 winter activities for kids!

This quirky and witty tale blends Hanukkah and Christmas traditions through the adventures of a talking latke. With its signature Lemony Snicket humor and clever storytelling, this book offers a fresh perspective on holiday celebrations. If they’re Lemony Snicket fans and the screaming latke leaves them begging for more, pick up Lemony Snicket’s Lump of Coal.

Eric Carle’s distinct collage illustrations bring this gentle Christmas story about a farmer dreaming of snow to life. The interactive overlays and simple text make it an engaging read for younger children, evoking the season’s warmth. On an Eric Carle holiday books kick? Also, be sure to grab The Very Hungry Caterpillar’s Christmas 123.

This imaginative story explores what snowmen do after dark (hint: they come to life!) With playful rhymes and hidden details in the illustrations, it’s a delightful book for children and parents alike to enjoy during the winter season. Looking for more of a classic? Well then Frosty the Snowman it is! You can get the nostalgic Little Golden Book classic we all grew up with at Barnes and Noble for the bargain price of $5.99.

