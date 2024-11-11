Countdown to Christmas with these festive holiday flicks

The countdown to Christmas is on—and there’s something magical about cozying up with a hot steaming cup of cocoa and a great movie during the yuletide season. Whether you’re a fan of heartwarming classics, animated adventures, laugh-out-loud comedies, or romantic tales, holiday movies capture the season's spirit and bring us together.

From timeless tales like It’s a Wonderful Life and A Christmas Story to modern favorites like Elf, these films offer a festive escape filled with joy, warmth and sometimes a little bit of holiday mischief. With so many options now streaming, it’s easier than ever to enjoy a movie marathon that captures the charm and magic of Christmas right from your own home. So grab some cocoa, curl up under a cozy blanket and enjoy a Christmas movie marathon this season!

Don’t sleep on Home Alone! Kevin McCallister’s antics to protect his home from a duo of bumbling burglars have made this family comedy a cult classic. It’s funny, heartfelt and full of holiday spirit. And if you want to make a night of it, stream Home Alone 2: Lost in New York and Home Alone 3.

In the aptly named Elf, Will Ferrell shines as Buddy, a human raised as an elf in the North Pole. The film’s humor and heart come from Buddy’s wide-eyed innocence and hilarious attempts to navigate the human world—like eating spaghetti with chocolate syrup. Buddy’s childlike wonder gradually melts the cynicism of those around him and brings laughs and warmth as he seeks to discover his roots and learns the true meaning of Christmas.

Every time a bell rings, an angel gets its wings. This black-and-white classic holiday flick has stood the test of time because it tells a heartfelt story of hope, love and our impact on those around us. The story follows businessman George Bailey, who sacrificed his dreams to help his family and community. On Christmas Eve, overwhelmed by personal struggles, George is visited by his guardian angel, Clarence, who shows him a vision of what life in his town would have been like if he had never been born. Through this journey, George realizes the value of his life and the far-reaching effects of his kindness.

The animated adaptation of Dr. Seuss's tale features everyone’s favorite holiday-hating heel, the Grinch and his eventual heartwarming transformation, perfect for family viewing. You can stream multiple versions of The Grinch on Peacock Premium, including the original 1966 animated classic that started it all or the hilarious 2000 version How the Grinch Stole Christmas starring Jim Carrey, which streams on Amazon Video.

Sometimes what you want the most isn’t actually what’s best for you, as evidenced by Ralphie’s quest for a Red Ryder BB gun that could potentially cause him to shoot his eye out! The hilarious holiday flick (featuring the famous leg lamp) set in the 1940s has entertained generations, mixing nostalgia and a hearty dose of humor.

Starring Chevy Chase as the well-meaning but perpetually unlucky Clark Griswold, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation captures the chaos, humor and heartwarming moments many experience during the hectic and stressful holiday season. Clark’s quest for a memorable Christmas brings one hilarious disaster after another. With its unforgettable characters and quotable lines, Christmas Vacation has become a favorite tradition that families return to year after year for its laugh-out-loud charm.

The Polar Express is an animated Christmas classic that tells the story of a little boy who doesn’t believe in the magic of Christmas until he’s taken on an enchanting train ride that shows him otherwise. Along the way, he learns about friendship, bravery and the importance of believing in the spirit of Christmas. The film's animation style and its themes of wonder and belief make it a holiday favorite for families, offering an inspiring reminder that the magic of Christmas is often found in the simple act of believing.

Yes, it’s a Christmas movie! Join the tremendous age-old debate and follow NYPD officer John McClane’s action-packed quest to save hostages at a Christmas Eve party. What makes Die Hard an unexpected holiday classic is its underlying theme of loyalty and determination, paired with a setting filled with Christmas trees, decorations and festive music. It’s the perfect blend of action and holiday spirit for fans, proving that Christmas cheer can come in many forms—even through broken glass and daring feats of heroism. And if you really love this flick, don’t forget there are four more Hulu streams to enjoy—Die Hard 2: Die Harder, Die Hard with a Vengeance, Live Free or Die Hard and A Good Day to Die Hard!

The timeless Christmas classic captures the magic of believing in Santa Claus and the true spirit of the holiday season. Miracle on 34th Street revolves around Kris Kringle, a kindly elderly man hired as a department store Santa. When Kris insists his true identity is the real Santa Clause, it leads to a court case that inspires a citywide debate on faith, generosity, and the importance of belief. The feel-good flick reminds audiences that the holiday season is about more than presents—it’s about connecting with the childlike magic within us all.

There are many versions of the Charles Dickens' classic (including a 2004 musical starring Kelsey Grammar!) and there’s a reason it remains one of the most enduring and teachable Christmas stories. A Christmas Carol tells the tale of Ebenezer Scrooge, a miserable old man who undergoes a profound transformation on Christmas Eve. Visited by the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come, Scrooge is forced to confront the loneliness, greed, and bitterness that define his life.

Through this journey, Scrooge discovers the importance of compassion, generosity, and the joy of embracing the Christmas spirit. If this movie gets you in the mood for Scrooge, try following it up with the hilarious Bill Murray-helmed version about a grumpy TV exec who discovers the meaning of Christmas in Scrooged .

In Christmas on the Ranch, an unlucky-in-love TV relationship expert gets a run for her money when she encounters a handsome and charming rancher who convinces her that love is worth the risk in this new Hulu movie.

This new holiday action film follows Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as the North Pole’s head of security and a bounty hunter played by Chris Evans as they race against the clock to find a kidnapped Santa (code name: Red One) and save Christmas. Although it’s only in theaters now, Red One will be streaming on Amazon Video after its big screen run.