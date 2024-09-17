10 toys that will be hot this holiday season

September is a great month to start planning holiday purchases. Studies show that planning can help you stay within a budget and not overspend during the holiday season. It is also a great way to stretch your dollar further by taking advantage of deals that pop up throughout the year.

Another advantage of shopping early, particularly if you are shopping for kids' toys, is to avoid missing out on the hot picks that are sure to be on most children's lists. Shopping early also gives you time to research and find the perfect gifts without the stress of a last-minute rush.

If you want to get ahead of the holiday shopping rush, make sure to check out Amazon's annual Toys We Love list and Walmart's Top Toys List.

Here are 10 toys slated to be hot picks for this holiday season:

Kids can design their bedtime stories with this cuddly-looking bear on sale at Amazon. Poe the AI Story Bear is expected to be a hot pick for Christmas. With the help of AI, this bear can tell amazing, full-length, one-of-a-kind tales of adventure and imagination. Every story is made up completely from scratch. You can also buy the bear at Kohl's.

Little fans of YouTube star Ms. Rachel will love unwrapping this cuddly, touch-activated doll from Walmart that plays music, words and phrases inspired by Ms. Rachel's videos.

Put one of these Bitzee Disney interactive pets in your Amazon cart now. The Bitzee is a screen-free, 3D interactive pet toy that reacts to touch, swipes and tilts. Kids can care for the Bitzee by feeding, petting and playing with it to help it grow and morph into new characters. This updated version includes Disney's Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse as well as fan favorites from other Disney and Pixar movies. At Walmart, you can pick up the new Bitzee magical pets like a Kittycorn for $29.97.

The Miraculous Paris Heroes Playset from Walmart is the centerpiece of Playmates Toys' expanded Miraculous Heroes collection. This 4-foot-tall playset is the perfect headquarters for Ladybug, Cat Noir and more. It is full of magical surprises, with three levels of play, a working elevator and a zipline!

The Play-Doh pizza delivery scooter is sure to be a major hit with kids this holiday. It features a full kitchen in the trunk, 10 Play-Doh cans and a pretend pizza oven on the back. The back of the scooter mimics a brick oven and kids can use the stamp and spin action to make pizzas. You can also buy the set at Walmart.

Younger fans of DC Comics' Batman will enjoy playing with this Batman ultimate transforming batmobile from Amazon. This action-packed playset transforms from a Batmobile into a command center! The set includes a Batman figure, four projectile missiles, a Batglider and more.

Magic Mixies' magical line of toys is debuting the Pixie Supreme magic mirror in time for the holidays. Grab Skylar The Deluxe Butterfly Pixie, an Amazon exclusive, for a hot pick this year. Mix a magic potion to free the trapped digital pixie, and a doll will break through the top with a confetti pop. Kids can repeat the reveal again and again. You can buy the Luna pixie doll for $60 at Walmart.

Buy this glow-in-the-dark rock kit on Amazon for the arts and crafts lover on your list. This DIY rock coloring set includes 12 rocks, six standard paints, six metallic paints, five glow-in-the-dark paints, three glitter glue, four brushes, eight wiggly eyes, two sponges, 18 transfer stickers, 32 gems and an instruction booklet.

Kids can pretend to feed the Cry Babies Bella's morning routine doll from Walmart breakfast, brush their teeth and comb their hair. When the morning routine is complete, the doll responds with more than 25 sounds and reactions. The Cry Babies Emma's Morning Routine doll is available for $34.99 on Amazon.

This remote-controlled Barbie Corvette from Amazon can hold two Barbies. It's a perfect gift for Barbie fans. The car is available at Walmart for $50.99.