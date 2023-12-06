15 last-minute toys kids will love to find under the tree

If you've made your list and checked it twice and still need to make some last-minute toy purchases, don't worry. Amazon has hundreds of selections of this season's most coveted toys that will make a big impression on Christmas morning.

If you want to take advantage of the many benefits of a Prime membership during the holiday season (and beyond!) — including fast, free delivery, access to invite-only deals, and the option to Buy With Prime — you'll want to join now. Most purchases can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your holiday shopping today.

Here's a list of 15 sure-to-impress selections that you should check out today:

Trendy toys

Fun games

Educational games

Role-playing toys

Older kids toys

Bitzee, Interactive Toy Digital Pet $29.99, now $24.97

The Bitzee is a digital pet that you can touch and feel. It reacts to your swipes, tilts and touch. Each Bitzee starts as a baby and needs your love and care to grow.

Mattel Disney The Little Mermaid Ultimate Ariel Sisters $149.95

The Disney The Little Mermaid Ultimate Ariel Sisters Doll 7-Pack is a set of seven mermaid dolls that includes Ariel and her six sisters. Each doll is posable and has a unique print on its removable top and tail. They also have their hairstyle, such as Ariel's signature long red hair.

Dog-E Interactive Robot Dog $79.99, now $59.99

Dog-E Interactive Robot Dog comes to life and reveals its unique combination of colorful lights, sounds and personality traits. It moves and sounds like a real dog with a cute forward run, wagging tail and over 200 sounds and reactions.

Koosh Sharp Shot — Interactive Target $31.99, now $25.00

The Koosh Sharp Shot — Interactive Target is a game that uses Koosh balls and flingers to launch the balls at a talking, light-up target board. It has three game modes: crisscross, lightning flash and target toss. Play it by yourself or with a friend.

Portable Badminton Set $49.99, now $46.91

Take this EastPoint Sports Easy Setup Badminton Set anywhere for some instant fun. This set can be assembled in minutes and includes everything you need to start playing.

Zobmondo!! The Santa Claus Game, Great Christmas Board Game, $29.99, now $15.99

The best-selling Zobmondo!! The Santa Claus Game, Great Christmas Board Game, will allow your child to walk in Santa Claus's shoes. Kids pretend to be Santa and enter a winter wonderland of songs, challenges, and presents.

Seckton Upgrade Kids Selfie Camera $46.99

Give the child on your list the gift of a new hobby with this Seckton Upgrade Kids Selfie Camera. The digital camera is designed for children aged 3–9 and has an auto 10x zoom rotation lens, 8.0MP and 1080P Video.

Dance Mat Toys for 3–12 Years Old $45.99

This dance mat will keep your child fit and occupied during those cold winter days. The mat includes 6 different dance games, built-in music and adjustable volume.

hand2mind MathLink Cubes Numberblocks $24.99, now $14.97

The hand2mind MathLink Cubes Numberblocks 1-10 Activity Set is a set of cubes that help children learn math skills through play. The set comes with 100 MathLink Cubes, which are brightly colored and easy to snap together and pull apart. The cubes are a great size for little hands, making them easy to manipulate and play with. Get the set on sale for 40% off the list price.

Melissa & Doug Star Diner Restaurant Play Set $37.99, now $22.28

The Melissa & Doug Star Diner Restaurant Play Set is a 41-piece pretend play restaurant collection that includes everything kids need to serve diner classics. It has durable play food and accessories to order, cook and serve diner favorites. Your kids will enjoy pretend play for hours with this clever set.

Melissa & Doug Double-Sided Wooden Star Diner $279.99, now $179.99

Add this Melissa & Doug Double-Sided Wooden Star Diner to your Christmas tree to make the child on your list the happiest. The diner is a sturdy, double-sided wooden play space that lets kids cook and serve from the kitchen side and order and enjoy a meal on the booth side. The restaurant side replicates a 50s-style diner, featuring a jukebox with a spinning dial and a coin to drop in the slot. It also has a spinning cake plate.

Learning Resources Pretend & Play Calculator Cash Register $43.99, now $29.06

Set up a pretend shop while delivering a lesson about how money works with the Learning Resources Pretend & Play Calculator Cash Register. This award-winning cash register can encourage beginning math and calculator skills. It has a built-in solar calculator, large buttons that are easy for little hands to press and a cash drawer that makes a "cha-ching" sound when it opens.

BIC BodyMark Temporary Tattoo Markers for Skin $34.99, now $24.99

Any doodlers on your list will find fun in the BIC BodyMark Temporary Tattoo Markers for Skin. These markers are cosmetic-quality markers that are designed for use on the skin. They come in a variety of vibrant colors and tip types.

Holy Stone HS420 Mini Drone with HD FPV Camera $49.99

The Holy Stone HS420 Mini Drone with HD FPV Camera is a small drone with a portable camera that is easy to fly. It's an excellent option for kids or adult beginners. The drone has a 2-axis gimbal and a 720p HD FPV camera to capture high-quality video and clear photos.

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express & Hogsmeade Station $129.99

Give the Harry Potter lover on your list the ultimate Lego set with the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express & Hogsmeade Station set for ages 8 and up. The set features an engine, a coal car, two passenger carriages and the Trolley Witch's confectionery trolley. The train can be driven on the tracks, or the engine's front buffer beam can be rotated for off-track journeys.