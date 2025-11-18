Expand / Collapse search
Cheapest places to eat a cheeseburger meal

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Person holding burger with bacon

DoorDash's annual Cheeseburger Index revealed where Americans can still grab a full burger meal under $15. (iStock)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

WHERE'S THE BEEF?: "Cheeseburger Index" reveals the most affordable cities for burger meals across 100 U.S. locations.

BORN TO RUN: After a chimpanzee escaped a zoo enclosure, a lockdown and emergency response were triggered.

HIDDEN GEM: Unexpected location identified as the most stress-free city break destination.

Old Town in Krakow, Poland

The entire city is walkable, according to tourist websites. (iStock)

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

SETTING THE TABLE – Skip the stress and get straight to the gravy with this guide to a stress-free Thanksgiving. Continue reading…

LOVIN' IT – President Donald Trump, speaking at the McDonald's Impact Summit, shares a tip to improve the fast-food chain's iconic Filet-O-Fish. Watch the video...

President Donald Trump speaks in front of a podium behind a backdrop showing the McDonald's logo.

President Donald Trump speaks at the McDonald's Impact Summit on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Fox News)

