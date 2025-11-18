Cheapest places to eat a cheeseburger meal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

WHERE'S THE BEEF?: "Cheeseburger Index" reveals the most affordable cities for burger meals across 100 U.S. locations.

BORN TO RUN: After a chimpanzee escaped a zoo enclosure, a lockdown and emergency response were triggered.

HIDDEN GEM: Unexpected location identified as the most stress-free city break destination.

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

SETTING THE TABLE – Skip the stress and get straight to the gravy with this guide to a stress-free Thanksgiving. Continue reading…

LOVIN' IT – President Donald Trump, speaking at the McDonald's Impact Summit, shares a tip to improve the fast-food chain's iconic Filet-O-Fish. Watch the video...

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News